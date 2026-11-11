The Problem With Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich That Customers Can't Ignore

Often considered the upper echelon of fast food chicken sandwiches, Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich has received tons of praise since its debut in 1995. However, a recent overhaul of the iconic meal has fast food fans in a tizzy. "Tried the new spicy chicken upgrade today," began a Redditor in the Wendys subreddit. "What the heck did they do to my favorite fast food sandwich?" Of the many gripes listed by the poster, the size of the sandwich was most egregious. "Patty was smaller. The patty sat completely under the bun. Old spicy chicken was bigger than the bun."

Lest you think this is an isolated incident, there were plenty more complaints about the size of the Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Elsewhere on Reddit, a commenter said of the revamped item, "The size and shape used to be similar to that of a Chick-fil-A sandwich. Now it's a flatter than Kansas patty." After ordering the new sandwich, another poster also noted, "The patty definitely seems about half thickness overall." For the record, Wendy's claims that patty size is largely consistent with the previous iteration (as reported by Restaurant Business). As for what changed, Wendy's added a potato bun, developed a new marinade, created a spicier panko-style breading, and switched to a Southern-style mayonnaise (creamier, tangier, and without the sweetness of other mayos). The updated sandwich also features pickles alongside tomato and lettuce.