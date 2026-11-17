Make Biscuits Cowboy-Style For Extra Crunch And Smoky Flavor
Biscuits are an American classic, and for good reason. They're convenient, hearty, versatile, and most importantly, totally delicious. The savory quick breads have been a staple starch in the United States for centuries, and plenty of different varieties of biscuits have been developed over the years. Case in point: Cowboy-style biscuits use a dutch oven and an open flame (read: campfire) and make for a smoky and crunchy twist on the classic side.
Recipes vary, but the basic formula for cowboy-style biscuits is simple: Combine equal parts sourdough starter and flour (1 cup) with a dash of sugar (½ tablespoon) and salt (½ teaspoon), and form a dough with some milk (¼ cup) and butter or lard (1 tablespoon). Then, roll out the dough, cut out your biscuits, and place them in a greased Dutch oven. Cover it with a lid to keep the heat in, and bake over a campfire until golden-brown, about 20 to 30 minutes (if you're not on the cattle trail or having a fire at a campground or backyard, you can also oven bake them in an oven-safe Dutch oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes). The biscuits are best enjoyed piping hot alongside other cowboy breakfast staples such as fried eggs and salt pork.
What makes cowboy-style biscuits special?
Like many Old West recipes, cowboy-style biscuits are delightfully simple and efficient, without sacrificing flavor. Most cowboy-style biscuits are distinguished by two non-traditional qualities: They're leavened with sourdough starter, and they're baked over the campfire in a Dutch oven. Sourdough starter was an Old West staple thanks to its portable, durable nature — commercial yeast wasn't always available on the cattle trail, but sourdough starter can last indefinitely with a little flour, water, and care (in the absence of starter, the biscuits can be leavened with baking powder, but the sourdough version was the most coveted among cowboys). The campfire cooking method was also a concession to the itinerant cowboy lifestyle.
The resulting fluffy and subtly smoky biscuits are edible proof that necessity is the mother of invention. The sourdough gives them a refreshing lightness and tang, while using a Dutch oven allows the biscuits to develop a satisfyingly crispy golden crust. Whether you're looking for a taste of what cowboys really ate in the Old West or simply craving a simple and delicious biscuit recipe, cowboy-style biscuits are worth a crack.