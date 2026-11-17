Biscuits are an American classic, and for good reason. They're convenient, hearty, versatile, and most importantly, totally delicious. The savory quick breads have been a staple starch in the United States for centuries, and plenty of different varieties of biscuits have been developed over the years. Case in point: Cowboy-style biscuits use a dutch oven and an open flame (read: campfire) and make for a smoky and crunchy twist on the classic side.

Recipes vary, but the basic formula for cowboy-style biscuits is simple: Combine equal parts sourdough starter and flour (1 cup) with a dash of sugar (½ tablespoon) and salt (½ teaspoon), and form a dough with some milk (¼ cup) and butter or lard (1 tablespoon). Then, roll out the dough, cut out your biscuits, and place them in a greased Dutch oven. Cover it with a lid to keep the heat in, and bake over a campfire until golden-brown, about 20 to 30 minutes (if you're not on the cattle trail or having a fire at a campground or backyard, you can also oven bake them in an oven-safe Dutch oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes). The biscuits are best enjoyed piping hot alongside other cowboy breakfast staples such as fried eggs and salt pork.