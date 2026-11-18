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Formerly California-based deli meat producer Farmer John was founded by two Irish-Americans, Francis and Bernard Clougherty, in 1931. The brothers started out selling pork bellies and smoked hams, then expanded to include beef and mutton products. Business really began to boom when the Clougherty Brothers Packing Co. became a big supplier of the U.S. military during World War II. The company's name was changed to Farmer John in the 1950s because it was considered easier to say than the less common Irish surname Clougherty.

With this kind of all-American pedigree, it's little wonder that Farmer John caught the attention of Smithfield Foods in the mid-2010s. Like Farmer John, Smithfield got its start in the ham business in the 1930s but on the opposite side of the country, in Virginia. Their merger literally united the two coasts' meat production. However, in 2017, when it bought Farmer John from Hormel (owners of the company for about a decade), Smithfield was already owned by a foreign company, Hong Kong-based WH Group.

WH Group has long been one of China's largest pork producers. Likewise, Smithfield dominates the industry in the U.S. and is one of the best deli meat brands on the market according to customers. The purchase of Smithfield by a Chinese company was controversial at the time, but it made sense to the companies' owners who wanted access to each other's lucrative markets. Despite the grilling by Congress, one of the largest Chinese acquisitions of an American company was allowed to go through. And when Farmer John was added to the Smithfield family a few years later, it too came under WH Group ownership.