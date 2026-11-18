The Popular Deli Brand That's Owned By A Company In China
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Formerly California-based deli meat producer Farmer John was founded by two Irish-Americans, Francis and Bernard Clougherty, in 1931. The brothers started out selling pork bellies and smoked hams, then expanded to include beef and mutton products. Business really began to boom when the Clougherty Brothers Packing Co. became a big supplier of the U.S. military during World War II. The company's name was changed to Farmer John in the 1950s because it was considered easier to say than the less common Irish surname Clougherty.
With this kind of all-American pedigree, it's little wonder that Farmer John caught the attention of Smithfield Foods in the mid-2010s. Like Farmer John, Smithfield got its start in the ham business in the 1930s but on the opposite side of the country, in Virginia. Their merger literally united the two coasts' meat production. However, in 2017, when it bought Farmer John from Hormel (owners of the company for about a decade), Smithfield was already owned by a foreign company, Hong Kong-based WH Group.
WH Group has long been one of China's largest pork producers. Likewise, Smithfield dominates the industry in the U.S. and is one of the best deli meat brands on the market according to customers. The purchase of Smithfield by a Chinese company was controversial at the time, but it made sense to the companies' owners who wanted access to each other's lucrative markets. Despite the grilling by Congress, one of the largest Chinese acquisitions of an American company was allowed to go through. And when Farmer John was added to the Smithfield family a few years later, it too came under WH Group ownership.
Farmer John is a customer favorite
Despite the congressional attention, most consumers probably aren't aware that Farmer John's parent company, Smithfield, which is still headquartered in Virginia, is owned by a Chinese company. It doesn't seem to have affected their affection for the brand anyway. Customers continue to rave about Farmer John sausages. The Farmer John Classic Pork Sausage Links were found by Mashed to be the hands-down best breakfast sausage you can buy at the store. Fans of the fully cooked Farmer John Hot Louisiana Brand Smoked Sausage gave the sausages a 4-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon, praising how well they grill.
Farmer John brand bacon is also a favorite, with purchasers not only praising the price (which varies depending on store location) but also the cut, ratio of fat, and satisfying smoky flavor. People reported it being great on its own as well as on burgers and sandwiches and crumbled into salads. In addition to classic and thick-cut, there is a lower-sodium option and a maple-seasoned bacon.
But breakfast isn't the only time of day for Farmer John meats. The company also makes lunch meats, hot dogs, and hams. The hot dogs come in two varieties: a blend of chicken, pork, and beef (called meat wieners) or all-beef franks. Both come with near-perfect ratings on the Farmer John website and would go great in a classic Coney Island hot dog.