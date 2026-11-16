Chick-fil-A has some of the most iconic sauces. The Chick-fil-A sauce is a popular option because it complements a wide range of menu items, including breakfast, but why stop there? Chick-fil-A boasts eight sauces and seven other condiments that can add some zing to any breakfast sandwich. You can play around with sweetness, smokiness, tanginess, spiciness, and more.

One condiment that even some of the most devoted Chick-fil-A fans aren't aware of is the jalapeño salsa. There are two reasons for this: It's only served during breakfast, and it's automatically added to only two breakfast menu items. Unless you've had the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl or the Hash Brown Scramble Burrito, the only way you'd encounter the salsa otherwise is by studying Chick-fil-A's app. The brand lets customers add salsa to anything they order during breakfast, but you have to ask for it. Lots of fans rave about the jalapeño salsa because it has the perfect kick. Plus, if you already enjoy putting hot sauce on your eggs, you're guaranteed to love Chick-fil-A's salsa.

Fried chicken lovers also shouldn't overlook a simple packet of honey. Drizzling 100% honey on a fried chicken biscuit can take your taste buds to heaven. If you want to take things further, you can treat yourself to a sweet, salty, and spicy sandwich by ordering the spicy chicken biscuit.