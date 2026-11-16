12 Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Sandwich Upgrades To Know Before Your Next Visit
Chick-fil-A has built a devoted fanbase by serving chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, milkshakes, and other Southern classics that always hit the spot. Yet some folks haven't discovered how tasty the Chick-fil-A breakfast menu is. A great place to start is our ranking of Chick-fil-A breakfast sandwiches, where you can learn the pros and cons of each. You can never go wrong with a famous spicy chicken biscuit or a chicken and waffles sandwich, but what if you could do more to level up your favorite menu item?
With dozens of unique customizations, you can turn a good breakfast sandwich into something unforgettable. In fact, you may even have a hard time ordering the basic version ever again. Read on to learn the Chick-fil-A breakfast sandwich upgrades that everyone should know before their next visit. They're guaranteed to convince a night owl to rush out of bed before Chick-fil-A switches to the lunch menu at 10:30 a.m.
1. Experiment with different sauces on your sandwiches
Chick-fil-A has some of the most iconic sauces. The Chick-fil-A sauce is a popular option because it complements a wide range of menu items, including breakfast, but why stop there? Chick-fil-A boasts eight sauces and seven other condiments that can add some zing to any breakfast sandwich. You can play around with sweetness, smokiness, tanginess, spiciness, and more.
One condiment that even some of the most devoted Chick-fil-A fans aren't aware of is the jalapeño salsa. There are two reasons for this: It's only served during breakfast, and it's automatically added to only two breakfast menu items. Unless you've had the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl or the Hash Brown Scramble Burrito, the only way you'd encounter the salsa otherwise is by studying Chick-fil-A's app. The brand lets customers add salsa to anything they order during breakfast, but you have to ask for it. Lots of fans rave about the jalapeño salsa because it has the perfect kick. Plus, if you already enjoy putting hot sauce on your eggs, you're guaranteed to love Chick-fil-A's salsa.
Fried chicken lovers also shouldn't overlook a simple packet of honey. Drizzling 100% honey on a fried chicken biscuit can take your taste buds to heaven. If you want to take things further, you can treat yourself to a sweet, salty, and spicy sandwich by ordering the spicy chicken biscuit.
2. Add different proteins for maximum flavor
Each type of bread, protein, cheese, and condiments are aligned wonderfully on Chick-fil-A's breakfast menu. However, some people really like to indulge first thing in the morning. If you're in this camp, you can enjoy your meal more by adding extra breakfast proteins to your sandwich. They'll fill you up and introduce new flavors to the mix.
You can never go wrong with the chicken filet and spicy chicken filet. It may seem unusual to some eating fried chicken for breakfast, but once you try it, you'll be hooked. Don't sleep on the grilled chicken breast, too. Sure, it's difficult to beat fried chicken in terms of flavor and texture, but Chick-fil-A's grilled chicken breast is citrusy, filling, and nutritious.
We also can't forget about traditional breakfast proteins. No breakfast menu would be complete without slices of bacon and succulent sausage patties. Doubling up on those can maximize the savoriness, smokiness, and juiciness of your sandwich.
3. Upgrade the cheese and consider adding an extra slice
Have you ever wondered what's really in American cheese? The name is actually a bit misleading, since not all American cheese brands qualify as real cheese. Regardless, those yummy, gooey slices have wormed their way into our hearts, which is why American cheese is the default cheese served on Chick-fil-A breakfast sandwiches. If you're a cheese aficionado, you may want to take things to the next level.
Luckily, Chick-fil-A lets customers upgrade to Colby Jack or Pepper Jack, which are both delightful options. You don't even have to pay an upcharge to swap cheeses. However, if you want two or more slices, you'll pay about 30 to 50 cents for each additional slice. For such a reasonable upcharge, it's definitely worth trying two different types of cheese.
American cheese is so iconic because it melts like a dream. If you have no qualms with keeping it on your sandwich, slapping on a slice of Colby Jack can introduce some sweetness and tanginess. People who appreciate a bit of a kick should opt for Pepper Jack instead.
4. Take advantage of the folded egg whites
There's a common misconception that anyone who's on a specific diet or tracking their macros can't enjoy dining out. While cooking at home is the best way to control every ingredient that goes into your meal, there are still many fast food orders that are surprisingly good for you on days when you need a break. Chick-fil-A, in particular, gives folks a lot of flexibility during the ordering process.
One of the simplest swaps to cut calories without sacrificing protein is swapping the folded egg for a folded egg white. Your sandwich will still taste juicy and fluffy, even without the yolk. You can also be mindful of fat and carbs by choosing a grilled chicken filet over the traditional fried chicken. It's easy to customize any breakfast menu item in Chick-fil-A's app, but a great place to start is the Egg White Grill. It combines a folded egg white, grilled chicken breast, and a slice of American cheese on an English muffin. From there, you can add condiments, veggies, extra protein, and cheese to match your dietary goals.
5. Try adding jam for a sweet and salty combo
Plenty of Chick-fil-A's sauces fall on the sweet end of the flavor spectrum. Plus, the honey packets always hit the spot when you want pure sweetness. However, lots of Redditors urge folks to try breakfast sandwiches with jam for a more complex experience. All of Chick-fil-A's savory breakfast sandwiches can benefit from a fruity infusion, but if you're not sure where to start, one person described the spicy chicken biscuit with strawberry jam as life-changing. Others said grape jam was the better option, but it really comes down to personal preference.
If you're on the fence, it may help to know that Chick-fil-A serves Smucker's strawberry and grape jams. If you've tried those before, then it's easier to imagine how they'd taste on your favorite Chick-fil-A breakfast sandwich.
We're not done yet, though. As long as you aren't afraid of your sandwich getting too saucy, another Redditor vouched for pairing the jam and jalapeño salsa. Some people love drizzling sauce on each bite, but when you're combining two or more different types of condiments, it's easiest to spread both on the bread to ensure they're mixed well. Hitting these two flavor notes can help cut through greasy sandwiches made with sausage or fried chicken.
6. Slip some hash browns into the sandwich
We all know that putting chips inside is one of the best ways to upgrade a classic sandwich. If you're visiting a fast-food chain, french fries have the potential to be even better than chips. At Chick-fil-A, those iconic waffle fries can round out any menu item. Due to how popular the waffle fries are, many Chick-fil-A restaurants are starting to let customers order them for breakfast, but they're not listed on the website. While you sadly can't order them at every location, you can always count on the hash browns.
Lots of fast-food chains use hash brown patties. Chick-fil-A's hash browns are flat, small circles. Their shape allows them to crisp up more than patties, which is great for adding texture to a breakfast sandwich. One Redditor even swears by well-done hash browns. Remember, you can't order them this way in the Chick-fil-A app, but employees will be happy to hook you up if you ask while you order. By getting them well-done, you can enjoy the crispiness of a classic potato chip and the fluffiness of a french fry. Truly the best of both worlds.
7. Don't forget to add tomatoes and pickles
Some breakfast sandwiches need help when it comes to juiciness. For example, succulent sausage patties can add some fattiness to each bite, but fried chicken on a biscuit can run the risk of being a tad dry. Tomatoes and pickles can add moisture, freshen things up, and create balance.
When you order Chick-fil-A's breakfast sandwiches directly off the menu, they don't come with these toppings. However, you can easily customize your order online to include one or both of these toppings. Of course, you can also ask for them at the drive-thru, but it's one extra step to remember.
As long as you're not a tomato hater, tomatoes' mild taste helps them fit into a wider variety of sandwiches. If you like them diced in your omelets, then throwing a slice on top of a folded egg isn't too strange. Pickles, on the other hand, are certainly more divisive. They'd definitely complement any of Chick-fil-A's chicken breakfast sandwiches, but you may want to leave them off your bacon, egg, and cheese English muffin. If you appreciate tanginess, then by all means, stack those pickles to your heart's content.
8. Create two open-faced sandwiches to make the experience last longer
Do you ever wish you could make your breakfast sandwich last longer without ordering a second one? A happy medium is to make two open-faced sandwiches. You won't get bogged down by extra bread, and you can happily munch away twice as long. By doubling up on the protein filling, you can also stay fuller longer.
Any Chick-fil-A sandwich can taste great open-faced, whether it's a simple sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit or a decadent chicken and waffle sandwich. All you need to do is add extra à la carte fillings to your order so you can create two identical sandwiches. Once you get your food, pull off the top of your sandwich and carefully pile everything on.
One Redditor's favorite open-faced sandwich at Chick-fil-A is the spicy chicken biscuit. This order is simple because they only need to add an extra chicken filet. However, if you need extra cheese, breakfast meats, veggies, and condiments, the employees will help. Interestingly enough, another upgrade this Redditor mentioned was asking for the spicy chicken filet to be grilled instead of fried. They clarified that they're a regular at one specific Chick-fil-A, and that perhaps other locations may not agree. If you love the spicy breading but could do with less grease, this upgrade is also worth trying.
9. Try different sandwich bread options to find your favorite
When people see someone chowing down on a sandwich enthusiastically, their first thought is usually wondering what's inside. As exciting and versatile as sandwiches can be, we should all pay more attention to the bread, too. Some breads work better than others for breakfast sandwiches – but thankfully, folks overwhelmed by indecision only have a handful of options at Chick-fil-A.
Since Chick-fil-A is known for its Southern comfort food, we have to start with the buttermilk biscuits. Each restaurant bakes its own biscuits each day, so you know they're fresh. Biscuits have an amazing, tender crumb that really soaks up every drop of deliciousness that might try to escape the breakfast proteins when you squeeze the sandwich. The mini yeast rolls also have a big fanbase. They're buttery and a little sweet, thanks to the honey brushed on top. They're delicious, but their small size can make assembling sandwiches tricky.
Lastly, there's the reliable English muffin. It may not be as glamorous as the other two options, but the taste and texture are familiar. They've become a go-to breakfast sandwich staple because they hold everything together without being too bready. In August, 2026, Chick-fil-A introduced its limited-time chicken and waffles sandwich. The chain also lets customers add plain waffles to their order. If you're feeling adventurous, you can make your own breakfast sandwich with waffles as the bread.
10. Order a chicken filet and mini yeast rolls for better value than Chick-n-Minis
One of the biggest barriers to eating out regularly is cost. Fast-food chains have taken a hit because people realized they could get a better meal at a sit-down restaurant for the same price. Many people have shared their thoughts online about Chick-fil-A being too expensive, and others have chimed in that in-app deals are the brand's saving grace for persuading people to keep visiting.
Another hurdle is convenience. For many, it's worth waiting in the drive-thru line to get a tasty fried chicken sandwich and fries because they don't have the equipment, energy, or desire to fry their own food at home. Breakfast is another story, though, because it only takes a couple of minutes to fry an egg without much effort. If you're looking for hacks that can help you stomach the cost of ordering a fast-food breakfast, one Redditor found a way to get more bang for your buck if you're a fan of Chick-fil-A's Chick-n-Minis.
These darling little chicken sandwiches are just as yummy as they are charming. Based on Charlotte, North Carolina pricing, one order that contains four little sandwiches costs $4.69. However, if you order a chicken filet and mini yeast rolls, you can build your own Chick-n-Minis for only $4.29 while still having plenty of extra chicken. This price difference doesn't break the bank, but it can really add up if you get Chick-fil-A for breakfast regularly.
11. Build your own sandwich with chicken as the bread
One of the many devastating fast food menu changes that upset customers was when KFC axed its famous Double Down. This sandwich, if you can call it a sandwich, was controversial because two pieces of fried chicken replaced the bread that held the sandwich together. Fried chicken lovers were excited because they could enjoy extra chicken in a creative way, while others found the menu item blasphemous. If you were on team Double Down, then you likely mourned the loss in 2014. There's still hope for a revival since KFC brought it back for four weeks in 2023, but you'll have to get creative in the meantime.
Chick-fil-A makes it effortless to order items a la carte. If you want to assemble your own Double Down or something similar, the best way is to use the app. Scroll down to Breakfast Proteins, choose from the fried chicken, spicy fried chicken, or grilled chicken, and start building from there. You can add different cheeses, sauces, breakfast meats, eggs, tomatoes, and pickles. Add an extra chicken filet to place on top, and you've got everything you need to assemble a beautiful, greasy monster.
You may also want to ask for extra napkins, because you'll definitely want to have an absorbent barrier between the sandwich and your hands. You also need to avoid driving and taking bites. This breakfast experience demands your full attention because you're sitting smack dab in the splash zone.
12. Consider swapping the folded egg for scrambled eggs
Now, this upgrade might be the most secretive on this list because it's nearly impossible to fulfill via mobile ordering. In addition, sometimes the employees overlook the request if it's busy, and when is it not? Anyway, if you're not the biggest fan of folded eggs, you might be able to get a side of scrambled eggs instead, according to a Chick-fil-A employee on Reddit. Another worker elaborated that employees need to type a note in the system that the eggs are scrambled. They admitted they sometimes forget to type "scrambled" during rushes. If you want to ensure your order is correct, you can verify it.
The only way that you can get scrambled eggs on the app is by ordering the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl with no hash browns, no meat, and removing the cheese that's automatically included. Prices vary nationwide, but this will set you back around $6 or $7. By ordering a side of scrambled eggs in person, it only costs around 70 cents. If you plan to buy several sandwiches, assume one side will suit each sandwich.
The jury is out on whether the employees will assemble your sandwich with scrambled eggs. Worst case, you can order the side of scrambled eggs and your favorite sandwich without the folded egg, then assemble it in your car. Scrambled eggs will be more difficult to contain in the sandwich, but the fluffier texture may be worth the struggle for some.
Methodology
I spent some time studying Chick-fil-A's online breakfast menu, including the customization options available for each item and a la carte options. Using my own food knowledge, I considered which swaps and upgrades could help spice things up. The most important thing Chick-fil-A fans can do is pay close attention to online orders, which conveniently list other ingredient additions and substitutions. The added perk of mobile orders is that you can skip the regular drive-thru line, which is usually long at all hours of the day. For in-person orders, it can help to write down exactly what you want so you don't forget any upgrades.
I also considered the fact that folks have different tastes, budgets, and dietary needs. Whether you're counting calories, trying to increase your protein, or trying to get more value for every dollar you spend, there are always several ways you can customize your order for maximum satisfaction.
Reddit was another valuable resource because I could read lots of people's breakfast orders across several threads. Their input helped me round out this list so it would appeal to as many preferences as possible. Some Chick-fil-A employees also chimed in with some insider advice. For example, requesting scrambled eggs on a sandwich, which are usually reserved for the breakfast bowls, was a great tip.