Underrated Condiments That Elevate Eggs
Eggs are a culinary canvas of endless possibilities and deserve the perfect finishing touch. With a fabulous egg base, it's nearly impossible to go wrong with seasonings and, perhaps even more importantly, condiments. There is a whole world of condiments out there just waiting to grace your breakfast plate and enhance your egg dish, and it is likely that many of them go underappreciated and perhaps even ignored completely. Therefore, we have crafted a list of some of the best and most underrated condiments that you can choose to use to elevate your eggs however you like them to be prepared.
Elevate your breakfast or brunch game with a tantalizing array of condiments that harmonize with the delicate flavors of eggs. From zesty hot sauces that awaken your taste buds to creamy, tangy drizzles that add a luxurious touch, we delve into the world of saices and spreads to uncover the most delectable pairings. Join us as we explore a symphony of flavors, textures, and culinary creativity that promises to redefine the way you enjoy your eggs.
Hollandaise
Indulgent and velvety, hollandaise sauce has long been celebrated as the quintessential companion to eggs, elevating them to culinary perfection. Its name may remind us of the Netherlands, but this rich concoction actually finds its roots in the northern French region of Normandy. Originally named sauce Isigny after the dairy-rich town of Isigny-sur-Mer, the sauce's journey through history is a captivating tale of cultural exchange and gastronomic evolution. Its early forms were vinegar-based, and even a 1758 recipe omitted eggs, relying on bouillon and flour for thickening.
Preparing hollandaise sauce involves the artful amalgamation of egg yolks, lemon juice, and melted butter into a smooth emulsion. While hollandaise sauce might challenge novice cooks, its creamy allure and historical significance render it a prized adornment for eggs. Whether draped over poached eggs, drizzled over a spinach scramble, or added to an egg-filled crepe, hollandaise sauce remains a timeless testament to the culinary craftsmanship that has enriched our palates for centuries.
Sriracha
Sriracha, the spicy red chili sauce originally from Thailand, has gained popularity worldwide for its combination of heat and tang that pairs exceptionally well with eggs. Made from red chiles, garlic, vinegar, and a hint of sweetness, sriracha offers a versatile flavor profile that brings out the best in various dishes. When mixed with eggs, sriracha creates a delightful contrast of textures and tastes. Its mild spiciness complements the smoothness of scrambled eggs and the richness of poached yolks, delivering a satisfying kick with every bite.
What sets sriracha apart is its adaptability. Whether drizzled over an omelet, stirred into a breakfast wrap, or incorporated into a hollandaise sauce for a nice kick, sriracha enhances the morning meal with its unique touch. Sriracha comes in many flavors and brands, too, so there is something out there for everyone. The interplay of heat and flavor makes sriracha an ideal partner for eggs. With some experimentation, you can adjust the spice level to suit your preference, striking the right balance between heat and enjoyment. In the realm of condiments, sriracha stands out as a must-have for egg enthusiasts, effortlessly adding a spicy element that elevates the taste of your favorite breakfast dishes.
Ketchup
You may have wondered when ketchup would come out to play. Of course, ketchup cannot be forgotten as an egg's best friend. The tomato-based, mildly sweet, and savory sauce pairs beautifully with eggs and (in some people's opinion) everything else. Historically, ketchup has quite a colorful past (and we don't just mean in the oughts when purple and green ketchup was a thing). Originally, ketchup began as a fermented fish paste. It went from fish to nut-based and from nut-based to mushroom-based. Finally, it morphed into a tomato product and was touted as a medicinal cure-all.
These days, we can enjoy the classic tomato-based sauce as a condiment on our eggs. Its sweet and tangy profile provides a satisfying contrast to the rich, savory flavors of eggs, making it a classic pairing for breakfast dishes like scrambled eggs or omelets. The blend of tomatoes, vinegar, sugar, and spices in ketchup offers a comforting familiarity to morning meals, enhancing their overall taste. Whether drizzled over a hearty plate of eggs and hash browns or used as a dipping sauce for a breakfast sandwich, ketchup's versatility, and classic taste make it a timeless and tasty companion to eggs.
Cottage cheese
Cottage cheese, while not technically a condiment, deserves a shout-out for its ability to enhance and improve egg dishes. Not only is cottage cheese an excellent source of protein and calcium, per WebMD, but it also can blend into any egg dish and remain almost completely undetected by the consumer. Recipes have emerged that recommend pairing cottage cheese with eggs to give a sneaky yet effective protein boost and to also add a bit of extra fluff to scrambles, egg sandwiches, and more.
To make a high-protein scrambled egg dish, add a couple of generous dollops of cottage cheese to your eggs in the bowl, scramble it all together, and cook as you normally would. You can also blend cottage cheese to make it smoother and less textured, which can work beautifully in frittatas and omelets. Top the cheesy eggs with some chopped green onion, salt, and pepper, and enjoy.
Sour cream
Sour cream, a lusciously tangy dairy delight, has deep historical roots and a versatile nature that makes it a perfect accompaniment to eggs. Dating back centuries, sour cream was a result of natural fermentation, as cultures around the world discovered the transformative power of allowing their cream to go sour. This practice not only preserved dairy but also introduced a unique and irresistible flavor profile that endures to this day. Crafted from heavy cream that's been allowed to ferment, sour cream owes its characteristic tanginess to lactic acid-producing bacteria. The fermentation process thickens the cream and imparts the signature taste that pairs effortlessly with various dishes.
Whisked into scrambled eggs, sour cream bestows a luxurious creaminess that's hard to resist. Dolloped atop a fluffy omelet or Southwest egg and veggie wrap, sour cream adds a cool, tangy contrast that balances any dish's warmth. Its versatility extends beyond hot egg dishes. It can elevate deviled eggs to new heights or act as a binder for egg salad, offering a refreshingly tangy counterpoint. Sour cream's versatility in texture and taste makes it a go-to ingredient for enhancing egg-based recipes.
Mustard
Mustard is a savory and tangy companion that adds a flavorful punch to eggs. The mustard spectrum is diverse, ranging from the mild yellow variety to the assertive Dijon and spicy brown. Each type is crafted from different mustard seed varieties and varying combinations of liquids and spices, resulting in a palette of flavors that suit a myriad of culinary applications.
When paired with eggs, mustard showcases its multifaceted appeal. A dollop of Dijon in scrambled eggs offers a sophisticated twist, infusing a gentle heat and complexity. For those seeking bolder flavors, a spread of spicy brown mustard over a breakfast sandwich pairs well with the hearty tastes of eggs and bread. Mustard's ability to cut through richness makes it an excellent complement to fried or deviled eggs, adding depth and sharpness without overwhelming. From a classic spread on a breakfast sandwich to a zesty dip for hard-boiled eggs, mustard creates a delicious experience.
Cream cheese
Cream cheese is objectively delicious and goes well with many breakfast foods, including eggs of all styles. Whether spread on a toasted bagel topped with scrambled eggs or folded into an omelet, cream cheese brings a creamy richness that enhances the flavors and textures of the eggs.
To bring cream cheese beyond the basic egg recipes, you can give it a place in breakfast casseroles to provide an extra layer of indulgence. A tried and true egg recipe with cream cheese is creamy scrambled eggs with cream cheese and chives. By mixing in a dollop of cream cheese towards the end of the eggs' cooking time, you add a beautiful creamy swirl and turn your average scramble into something fancy and worthy of bragging rights. Mixing cream cheese into deviled egg fillings adds a smooth twist to the classic appetizer. In the realm of egg-centric cooking, cream cheese stands out as a reliable partner, effortlessly adding a touch of comfort to everyday dishes. Its ability to elevate simple ingredients into delightful treats makes it a kitchen essential.
Hot sauce
Hot sauce, a beloved condiment with a spectrum of heat levels, brings an exciting kick to eggs. Whether it's a few drops or a generous drizzle, hot sauce transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary. From the mild to the fiery, hot sauces cater to diverse palates, enhancing scrambled eggs or breakfast burritos with a burst of flavor.
There are more hot sauces in the world than one person could sample, which means you can have truly endless options for hot sauce-related egg enhancements. The complex blend of peppers, spices, and vinegar adds a new depth to an otherwise predictable egg foundation and pairs nicely with the egg's creamy richness. Whether you prefer a subtle zing or a fiery explosion, hot sauce's versatility ensures a perfect pairing that invigorates your morning meal. Some of our favorites are Tabasco, Louisiana, Tapatio, and Cholula. Go out to your nearest grocery store, and fill up your cart to treat yourself to a hot sauce on eggs taste test party.
Soy sauce
If you have ever thought that your eggs need an umami elevation, look no further than soy sauce. Soy sauce, a staple in Asian cuisine, offers a savory umami twist when paired with eggs. Its deep, complex flavor profile enhances the natural taste of eggs while introducing a hint of saltiness. Therefore, it is not recommended to salt your eggs in addition to adding soy sauce. But hey, if you want your eggs to be as salty as the sea, who are we to judge?
However salty you may feel on any given day, soy sauce remains a great option for your eggs and is just waiting to have its moment to shine. When incorporated into egg fried rice or drizzled over a scrambled egg stir-fry, soy sauce imbues each bite with a delightful depth of taste. This versatile condiment not only seasons but also elevates eggs to a new level of culinary perfection.
Thai chili paste
Thai chili paste is crafted from a potent blend of fiery red chili peppers, aromatic spices, and various flavorful ingredients. This powerful condiment embodies the essence of Thai cuisine, delivering a harmonious balance of heat, sweetness, and savory notes. The paste's complexity adds depth to dishes, making it a key player in Thai cooking and a flavorful addition to a variety of culinary creations.
Thai chili paste does a solid job of infusing eggs with a vibrant sweet and spicy kick. This condiment adds a punch of excitement to the breakfast table or the "brinner" table. Whether coating hard-boiled eggs in a flavorful glaze or incorporating the tasty paste into a breakfast wrap, Thai chili paste's complex notes create a uniquely fun flavor experience. The marriage of the chili paste's heat with the egg's mellow flavor makes for an adventurous yet balanced pairing that satisfies those craving bold tastes.
Hot honey
Hot honey may primarily be known as a sauce buddy for fried chicken and waffles or as a scrumptious biscuit topping, but it can also go quite well with eggs of different kinds. Hot honey provides a delightful fusion of sweetness and spice and offers a unique twist to egg-based dishes. There are various types of hot honey to choose from. Some popular hot honey brands are infused with real chili peppers, and some are infused with hot sauces and vinegar to bring a unique and special heat.
Whichever kind of hot honey you choose, whether drizzled over a breakfast sandwich or whisked into a marinade for boiled eggs to soak in, hot honey's contrasting elements create a harmonious balance that's both comforting and exciting. You can drizzle the sweet sauce over any egg dish that you choose and may even discover an entirely new way to enjoy the honey and eggs combo.
Steak sauce
Steak sauces offer a diverse range of flavors to elevate the enjoyment of grilled meats and other tasty offerings. From classic and tangy A1 sauce to creamy and piquant blue cheese sauce, the spectrum caters to every palate. When choosing a steak sauce to pair with your eggs, it's never a bad idea to start with the classic. A1 sauce was originally invented to hide the unpleasant flavor of old beef. Thankfully, it has evolved to enhance beef and other foods rather than just cover up off flavors. While it may not be as popular as it once was, A1 is still a lovely combination of tanginess and savoriness that can enhance pretty much anything you pour it onto.
Steak sauce brings a robust enhancement to egg dishes. While traditionally paired with meats of all kinds, this condiment adds a savory depth when combined with eggs. Whether served alongside a hearty steak and eggs breakfast or used as a dip for scrambled eggs, steak sauce's tanginess and complexity add layers of flavor that elevate the entire meal. The savory notes of the sauce enhance the inherent richness of eggs, creating a dynamic culinary experience that's both comforting and indulgent.
Maple syrup
Maple syrup, a natural sweet delight, is meticulously harvested from the sap of maple trees. During early spring, when temperature fluctuations occur, sap flows from the trees' trunks into collection buckets or tubing systems. This sap is then boiled down in a process that removes water, leaving behind the concentrated syrup. From the sugarhouses where it's processed to the bottles adorning our tables, maple syrup's journey from the maple forests to our breakfast plates is part of a centuries-old tradition and a provides a unique connection to nature's bounty.
With its natural sweetness and warm undertones, maple syrup introduces an unexpected touch of sugary charm to egg dishes. Many brilliant home chefs agree. The delicate balance between the sweet syrup and the savory eggs creates a harmonious contrast that awakens the palate. Drizzling maple syrup over fluffy scrambled eggs or incorporating it into a breakfast bake introduces a comforting sweetness that enhances the overall flavor profile. This unconventional pairing, cherished by many, showcases the versatility of both ingredients, offering a delightful twist that transcends traditional breakfast fare.
Tomato sauce
Tomato sauce, a cornerstone of Mediterranean cuisine, infuses egg dishes with a burst of vibrant flavors. A classic example is shakshuka, where eggs are poached in a spicy tomato sauce. Shakshuka is a beloved Middle Eastern dish with a rich history dating back centuries. Its origins trace to North African and Ottoman cuisines. This flavorful concoction typically consists of poached, fried, or sunny-side-up eggs in a simmering tomato sauce seasoned with various spices such as cumin, paprika, and chili. The dish's versatility has led to numerous regional variations, incorporating ingredients like bell peppers, onions, and feta cheese. Served with crusty bread, shakshuka embodies a harmonious blend of cultures, offering a hearty and savory meal that has transcended time and borders.
The marriage of the rich, tangy tomato base with the tender eggs creates a harmonious blend that captivates the senses. Tomato sauce's versatility extends to enriching other egg creations, whether by topping a frittata or forming the base for a breakfast skillet. This condiment's robust taste and colorful essence lend an exotic allure to eggs, elevating them to a level of culinary excellence that's both satisfying and unforgettable.