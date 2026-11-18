Coffee lovers don't play around when it comes to their morning (or afternoon) cup of joe. Things like bean origin, grind size, and brewing style are all important factors in the resulting taste. Costco members who are also coffee fans have probably investigated these factors with each of the Kirkland coffee blends, including the cold brew coffee. It's hard to miss the fact Costco's Kirkland Signature cold brew coffee is 100% Colombian, since it says so front and center on the box and each can. But while each can label tells you some info, one thing isn't clear — who makes it.

The back label says the coffee is distributed by Costco and is a product of Colombia, but it was actually a recall alert that told us who brews and packages the product. In February 2023, a letter was sent to members who purchased cold brew cans from early November 2022 through mid-February 2023 telling them Kirkland Signature cold brew coffee had been recalled. This letter identified Berner Food & Beverage as the manufacturer, adding that there was a potential risk of foreign material contamination. The company describes itself as a leading supplier of beverages like iced lattes and coffee drinks for top retail chains.