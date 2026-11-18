Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Cold Brew Coffee?
Coffee lovers don't play around when it comes to their morning (or afternoon) cup of joe. Things like bean origin, grind size, and brewing style are all important factors in the resulting taste. Costco members who are also coffee fans have probably investigated these factors with each of the Kirkland coffee blends, including the cold brew coffee. It's hard to miss the fact Costco's Kirkland Signature cold brew coffee is 100% Colombian, since it says so front and center on the box and each can. But while each can label tells you some info, one thing isn't clear — who makes it.
The back label says the coffee is distributed by Costco and is a product of Colombia, but it was actually a recall alert that told us who brews and packages the product. In February 2023, a letter was sent to members who purchased cold brew cans from early November 2022 through mid-February 2023 telling them Kirkland Signature cold brew coffee had been recalled. This letter identified Berner Food & Beverage as the manufacturer, adding that there was a potential risk of foreign material contamination. The company describes itself as a leading supplier of beverages like iced lattes and coffee drinks for top retail chains.
The jury's out on Kirkland Signature cold brew coffee
The cold brew pack contains 12 11-ounce cans of black, unsweetened coffee. It costs $20 online, with each can coming out to $1.67, but overall, it's a few dollars cheaper in the warehouse. While coffee beans can be sourced from all over the world, Colombia is a top grower. The climate of the South American country features volcanic soil, growing locations at altitudes between 1,200 and 1,800 meters, and lots of rain. Brewed coffee from Colombian beans is typically a medium roast, with fruity and bright flavors.
Despite being made from stereotypically good beans, there's some debate about the quality of Kirkland Signature cold brew coffee. Almost 1,000 reviews on Costco's website give it an average of 4.6 stars. One member called it delicious, but another said it tasted like it was made at a gas station. Members on Reddit didn't love it, with one coffee lover admitting they buy it once a year to see if it has improved, concluding, "It's still the worst cold brew available by quite a large margin." Comparing it to Starbucks Cold Brew in a taste test was also not great for Costco's option, with Starbucks coming out as the undisputed winner.