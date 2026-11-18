Whether you've been cooking for five minutes or 50 years, tuna salad is one of those recipes that anyone can master, modify, and serve according to their culinary desires. One of the best-kept secrets to a richer, creamier, and more elevated version is far less complex than you might think — in fact, this ingredient may already be in your refrigerator. Next time you're looking for a quick and simple upgrade to the same old tuna salad, introduce sharp cheddar to the mix.

Depending on your preferred texture, there are two ways to best prepare sharp cheddar for a simple tuna salad. The first is to finely grate the cheese, then fold it into the mixture. As the cheese incorporates into the mayonnaise, it will create a thicker, creamier, and slightly whipped version with a silky cheddar flavor throughout.

The second method involves dicing the cheese into tiny cubes, then mixing it into the salad to add textural contrast and more intense bursts of cheesy flavor. On the other hand, if you're craving a warm version, like in a tuna melt, the best way to add sharp cheddar is to prepare the open-faced sandwich, place the cheese slices on top, and put the dish under your broiler until the cheese becomes bubbly and develops golden-brown edges.