Give Tuna Salad A Creamy Upgrade With This Sharp Ingredient
Whether you've been cooking for five minutes or 50 years, tuna salad is one of those recipes that anyone can master, modify, and serve according to their culinary desires. One of the best-kept secrets to a richer, creamier, and more elevated version is far less complex than you might think — in fact, this ingredient may already be in your refrigerator. Next time you're looking for a quick and simple upgrade to the same old tuna salad, introduce sharp cheddar to the mix.
Depending on your preferred texture, there are two ways to best prepare sharp cheddar for a simple tuna salad. The first is to finely grate the cheese, then fold it into the mixture. As the cheese incorporates into the mayonnaise, it will create a thicker, creamier, and slightly whipped version with a silky cheddar flavor throughout.
The second method involves dicing the cheese into tiny cubes, then mixing it into the salad to add textural contrast and more intense bursts of cheesy flavor. On the other hand, if you're craving a warm version, like in a tuna melt, the best way to add sharp cheddar is to prepare the open-faced sandwich, place the cheese slices on top, and put the dish under your broiler until the cheese becomes bubbly and develops golden-brown edges.
How to select a sharp cheddar for tuna salad
Of course, sharp cheddar comes in a wide range of styles. When making tuna salad, it's best to look for a sharp bite and creamy texture. Shoppers and professional chefs opt for choices like Tillamook's Kosher Medium Cheddar for its flavor and meltability, Boar's Head Irish Cheddar for its mature cheddar flavor and creamy bite, Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar for its complexity, nuttiness, and caramel-leaning flavor, and Cabot Creamery's Seriously Sharp Cheddar Cheese and Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese, available in blocks, pre-sliced blocks, shreds, snack sticks, and snack bars.
Once you've added sharp cheddar to the mix, there are plenty of ways to keep upgrading your tuna salad. Acidic ingredients like fresh lemon juice, capers, and diced pickles or pepperoncinis add a bright, zesty pop to the rich and creamy recipe. Pungent aromatics such as diced red onion, green onion, or shallots introduce a sharp contrast, adding a touch of lightness to the density of sharp cheddar and tuna. If you like a crunch in your salad, diced celery or fennel will add a fresh, crisp touch. Finally, fresh herbs like dill, parsley, or tarragon bring earthy, fragrant, and gourmet flavors to this classic. Luckily, when it comes to creating the tuna salad of your dreams, recipe inspiration is limitless, and the world is your oyster (or, should we say, your tuna!).