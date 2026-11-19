Long John Silver's is a firm fixture on the fast food scene. But unlike some of its competitors, who've chosen to champion dippable nuggets and beefy burgers, this seafood restaurant has an extensive fish menu. From shrimp to salmon and battered cod to full-on feasting platters, there's a lot to play with. And this fun Long John Silver's menu hack gives you even more options — sub out the pollock in a fish sandwich for crunchy crab cakes instead.

A standard LJS fish sandwich comes in a soft bun with pickles, tartar sauce, and a fillet of fried Alaskan pollock. But crab cakes just make sense as a swap. A breadcrumb coating provides your sandwich with that much-needed textural element — an ASMR-worthy crunch. The puck-size crab cakes also slot easily and without mess into a pillowy Long John Silver's bun. There's no need to swap out the standard tartar sauce, either, as the creaminess and tang pair just as well with sweet crab meat as pollock. Ditto on the briny pickles that cut through the heaviness of buttery-rich fried seafood.

Need more convincing? The crab cakes themselves get rave reviews. One convert even passionately declared, "I hate seafood but I used to devour those [crab cakes] in my college days." They cost roughly $3, depending on deals and location, causing one TikTok reviewer to describe the crab cakes as great for when you're "broke but want something boujee." And if the restaurant workers won't make the swap directly, you can request no fish or fish on the side and buy a crab cake separately to add to the bun. You may even be able to buy crab cakes and add a bun à la carte.