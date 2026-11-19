Sometimes, Burger King can be all you really want when hoping to have a quick breakfast. With thousands of locations across the U.S. and accessible opening times, it can be a handy spot to grab a coffee, sit down, and enjoy a warm meal before the frenzy of the day. But if you want to make the most of your Burger King breakfast, here are some tips on how to make the best of your morning order.

As the saying goes, "Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, dinner like a pauper," and Burger King lives up to its royal title: Ever since 1983, it has been serving breakfast through its iconic butter croissant-based Croissan'wich, making it a standout compared to others in the fast food market, which tend to focus on English muffins. The untold truth of BK's breakfast is it wasn't quick to land on the breakfast menu bandwagon — indeed, BK's main rival, McDonald's, got there in the 1970s — but it has certainly carved a name for itself as a one of the early-morning burger-chain heavyweights. You're met with a breakfast lineup with a wide range of sizes, meats, and breads on offer. From customizing your fillings to spicing things up with a little added sweetness, here is how we recommend you make the most of your morning at Burger King. But remember: The early bird catches the worm (or the Croissan'wich), since the chain only offers its breakfast items until 10.30 a.m.