4 Ordering Tips For The Best Burger King Breakfast Sandwich
Sometimes, Burger King can be all you really want when hoping to have a quick breakfast. With thousands of locations across the U.S. and accessible opening times, it can be a handy spot to grab a coffee, sit down, and enjoy a warm meal before the frenzy of the day. But if you want to make the most of your Burger King breakfast, here are some tips on how to make the best of your morning order.
As the saying goes, "Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, dinner like a pauper," and Burger King lives up to its royal title: Ever since 1983, it has been serving breakfast through its iconic butter croissant-based Croissan'wich, making it a standout compared to others in the fast food market, which tend to focus on English muffins. The untold truth of BK's breakfast is it wasn't quick to land on the breakfast menu bandwagon — indeed, BK's main rival, McDonald's, got there in the 1970s — but it has certainly carved a name for itself as a one of the early-morning burger-chain heavyweights. You're met with a breakfast lineup with a wide range of sizes, meats, and breads on offer. From customizing your fillings to spicing things up with a little added sweetness, here is how we recommend you make the most of your morning at Burger King. But remember: The early bird catches the worm (or the Croissan'wich), since the chain only offers its breakfast items until 10.30 a.m.
Add an extra egg
One way to upgrade your breakfast sandwich is asking for an extra egg, especially if you're opting for the classic Sausage, Egg, & Cheese or Bacon, Egg, & Cheese. It works perfectly if you want more texture and creaminess, especially if the croissant or biscuit proves too bread-heavy or the meats too filling. Adding an extra egg also provides more protein — a large egg typically has around six grams, although Burger King doesn't publish the exact number of eggs used for its fluffy egg layer.
Since sometimes the OG is best, Burger King's Croissan'wich is a truly premium offering, with its flaky, buttery croissant texture, reminiscent of what you could get in a patisserie or bakery. While you can opt for a biscuit, which is a classic U.S. breakfast choice, the Croissan'wich is more decadent and also allows you to have the same fillings. Adding an extra egg to the Croissan'wich can make the croissant taste all the more indulgent — not too far from a Croque Madame, the French café staple with ham, cheese, and egg. And if the Croissan'wich with an extra egg is to your liking, you can also try making it for yourself at home — the copycat recipe is rather simple.
Put jam on your sandwich
If there's one thing breakfast has taught us, it's that sweet and savory do pair well together, and can provide the most delicious of combos — think of bacon, pancakes, and maple syrup or waffles and fried chicken. So why not take a note from the longstanding tradition and add a sweet touch to your Burger King breakfast sandwich?
Ask for some complementary strawberry or grape jam and spread it inside your breakfast sandwich. Either strawberry or grape works particularly well with all three of the breakfast meats available, with the sweetness cutting through spice or richness. Plus, either flavor complements egg or cheese. Add a small amount at first — you want just enough to provide a fruity contrast to the salty meats, egg, and cheese, rather than overpowering the flavor and turning it sickly sweet.
Add a kick with some zesty sauce and onion rings
While jam is one condiment that works excellently, it isn't the only one worth experimenting with if you want to truly upgrade your Burger King breakfast order. Zesty sauce, the chain's horseradish-based dip with a decidedly tangy kick, can add a lot of extra umami flavor, especially since breakfast meats can be salty and fatty; a little bit of heat can offset the richness of the meat.
Zesty sauce is usually reserved for the onion rings, so while you're at it, why not consider adding those inside your breakfast sandwich? The choice could be a bit polarizing (and we might recommend some mouthwash if you're heading to the office straight after), but the mix of the fried oniony sweetness with the brioche-like croissant bread or fluffy biscuit and tangy horseradish sauce makes for a kaleidoscopic explosion of flavors. You wouldn't even be veering too far from breakfast convention, since onion bagels are pretty well accepted in the early morning culinary canon.
Turn your breakfast sandwich into a makeshift English fry-up
The British fry up is as royal as breakfasts come — a weekend (or more often than not, hangover) classic, it typically features some combination of sausage, bacon, eggs (sunny side up), hash browns, toast, butter, and some sides, like baked beans, black pudding, and tomatoes. It's an assault on the senses but sometimes the heart (and stomach) wants what it wants, and that's a trainload of greasy food plopped on a plate.
Now Burger King might not be the most obvious choice when it comes to recreating a good old-fashioned English breakfast, especially since some of the ingredients are missing, but you're not too far off with BK's morning offerings. Order a Double Sausage, Bacon, and Egg Biscuit Sandwich to get the full combo of breakfast meats with eggs. Then add some tomatoes (if they can accept the request) and some ketchup or its distinct Royal Sauce — with its vinegary notes — to make it taste closer to something you'd get in Britain.
For the real cherry on the cake: hash browns. This one may be on the slightly more controversial side, but following the great British tradition of the chip butty — where chips or fries are squeezed inside two buttered slices of toast — consider turning them from a mere side into a bona fide sandwich ingredient. The starchy, crispy texture of the hash browns adds extra consistency to the fillings, complementing the saltiness of the meats with the ooziness of the eggs and cheese, all the while further bolstering the texture of your croissant or biscuit.