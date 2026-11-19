Costco members praised Kirkland Signature whipped cream online. A few noted they don't like it, such as one member who posted on Reddit that Land O'Lakes Whipped Cream is better, but others responded they like it. One member said, "It's acceptable for topping the occasional pie or bowl of ice cream or on your cup of hot chocolate." When Costco promoted it on Instagram in October 2023, commenters debated about whether it was a good deal. One person said, "This whip cream is really delicious." And when someone said it was their quick dessert, someone replied with a GIF of a person squirting whipped cream from a can into their mouth.

With the date ranges listed in the recall alert gone (which affected only one batch), it is likely safe to pick up a fresh pack of Kirkland Signature whipped cream. It contains three 15-ounce cans — which is almost three pounds total — for less than $10. When stored properly in the refrigerator, canned whipped cream can last for a week or two after the expiration date listed, but it's best not to go beyond that. Because it is made with real heavy cream and nonfat milk, whipped cream doesn't last forever. If you have three cans in your fridge, there are many creative ways to use it, like adding it to coffee or on top of strawberries, ice cream, or even savory foods.