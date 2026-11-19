Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Whipped Cream?
Costco has been selling its Kirkland Signature products for more than 30 years. The brand is known to have high-quality bulk-sized products at cost-effective prices, and that reputation extends to the dairy section of your local warehouse. While there are some Kirkland Signature dairy products that are better than others, one is a good deal — we're talking about Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream. The three-pack of spray cans is a solid buy, but who makes it? The label on the can offers up no info, but a letter sent to Costco members does.
On November 7, Alamance Foods, Inc. told Costco members who purchased Kirkland Signature whipped cream between October 11 and 31, 2026, the company is issuing a recall. The letter stated there could be a small amount of a cleaning chemical inside the cans after customers reported a chemical smell and taste. The cans were sold in Costco warehouses in 12 states, with a "Best By" date of April 2, 2027. This unfortunate news confirms the company that produces the whipped cream is Alamance Foods, Inc., which also makes Classic Cream lactose-free whipped cream, Whipt plant-based whipped topping, and Coffee Toppers cold foam. It has been making whipped cream since 1959 and offers private label partnerships, like the one with Costco and Kirkland Signature.
Kirkland Signature whipped cream is a member favorite
Costco members praised Kirkland Signature whipped cream online. A few noted they don't like it, such as one member who posted on Reddit that Land O'Lakes Whipped Cream is better, but others responded they like it. One member said, "It's acceptable for topping the occasional pie or bowl of ice cream or on your cup of hot chocolate." When Costco promoted it on Instagram in October 2023, commenters debated about whether it was a good deal. One person said, "This whip cream is really delicious." And when someone said it was their quick dessert, someone replied with a GIF of a person squirting whipped cream from a can into their mouth.
With the date ranges listed in the recall alert gone (which affected only one batch), it is likely safe to pick up a fresh pack of Kirkland Signature whipped cream. It contains three 15-ounce cans — which is almost three pounds total — for less than $10. When stored properly in the refrigerator, canned whipped cream can last for a week or two after the expiration date listed, but it's best not to go beyond that. Because it is made with real heavy cream and nonfat milk, whipped cream doesn't last forever. If you have three cans in your fridge, there are many creative ways to use it, like adding it to coffee or on top of strawberries, ice cream, or even savory foods.