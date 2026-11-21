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Extra-virgin olive oil — or EVOO, as it's often abbreviated — is absolutely essential to keep in your kitchen. But according to Martha Stewart, the queen of cooking, one isn't enough. "Ideally, you should keep two kinds of extra-virgin oil on hand: an inexpensive one for cooking and a premium one for dishes that will showcase its nuanced flavor and aroma," Stewart said in a 2009 advice column for The New York Times Syndicate. The idea is that you can use the less expensive oil when you wouldn't be able to really notice a distinctive flavor, such as when heat is involved — sautéing, grilling, or baking — or when you're mixing oil into a sauce. "Serve your best oil drizzled over roasted vegetables, whisked into a vinaigrette, tossed with pasta, or simply on its own with a loaf of crusty bread," she added.

There are so many uncommon ways to use olive oil. Make Martha proud by thoughtfully choosing the type of olive oil that's most appropriate for your scenario based on whether you're using heat, mixing a lot of ingredients together, or using olive oil as a pièce de résistance where it can really shine. For example, use your inexpensive version to pop popcorn or in cake, saving your premium olive oil for watermelon or as a topper for your ice cream to really appreciate the aromas.