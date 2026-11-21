The 2 Types Of Olive Oil Martha Stewart Says Every Home Cook Should Have
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Extra-virgin olive oil — or EVOO, as it's often abbreviated — is absolutely essential to keep in your kitchen. But according to Martha Stewart, the queen of cooking, one isn't enough. "Ideally, you should keep two kinds of extra-virgin oil on hand: an inexpensive one for cooking and a premium one for dishes that will showcase its nuanced flavor and aroma," Stewart said in a 2009 advice column for The New York Times Syndicate. The idea is that you can use the less expensive oil when you wouldn't be able to really notice a distinctive flavor, such as when heat is involved — sautéing, grilling, or baking — or when you're mixing oil into a sauce. "Serve your best oil drizzled over roasted vegetables, whisked into a vinaigrette, tossed with pasta, or simply on its own with a loaf of crusty bread," she added.
There are so many uncommon ways to use olive oil. Make Martha proud by thoughtfully choosing the type of olive oil that's most appropriate for your scenario based on whether you're using heat, mixing a lot of ingredients together, or using olive oil as a pièce de résistance where it can really shine. For example, use your inexpensive version to pop popcorn or in cake, saving your premium olive oil for watermelon or as a topper for your ice cream to really appreciate the aromas.
Extra-virgin olive oils worth considering
Stewart highlighted her most recent favorite olive oil in a 2025 fireside chat at the Kohler Food & Wine Weekend (via Food & Wine). At the time, she told fellow panelists David and Nina Kohler and Flamingo Estate founder Richard Christiansen that Flamingo Estate's Heritage Extra Virgin Olive Oil is the only one she uses at home. One can only assume it's the one she uses for premium applications, given its pedigree. It is made of organic, hand-picked Californian olives and costs $50 for 16 ounces. For something less pricey, some commonly recommended mid-price-point options are Manfredi Barbera & Figli's Frantoia and Cobram. These options might even work well with both showcase dishes and as an everyday cooking oil, depending on your olive oil budget.
For some options that fit squarely in the everyday olive oil category, opt for Graza Sizzle and Corto Truly. Or to conserve your funds for other ingredients, various stores carry good, inexpensive everyday olive oil options. And thankfully, you don't need to purchase the fanciest-looking bottle on the shelf to secure excellent olive oil. Mashed ranked store-brand olive oils from supermarkets with the widest American geographic reach (such as Kroger, Walmart, Target, and Trader Joe's), and Trader Joe's California Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Good & Gather's EVOO (Target) stacked up best against comparable store brands and the national brands Bertolli, Star, Pompeian, and Filippo Berio. Other well-reviewed olive oil options that cost less were Kirkland Signature (especially the 100% Italian extra-virgin olive oil) and basically any type of Trader Joe's olive oil.