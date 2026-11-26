Is Walmart Open On Thanksgiving 2026? Here's What To Know
Walmart opened the doors to its first store in 1962, and within five years, it had expanded to two-dozen locations. Today, there are 4,615 Walmart locations just in the United States, and every single one will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
The well-known retailer wasn't always closed on Thanksgiving. For at least three decades, it opened its doors to shoppers on the holiday. Even if you couldn't pop in if you forgot a few ingredients while prepping for Turkey Day, stores often welcomed customers around 6 p.m., when they could kick off their Christmas shopping or grab some flour wrappers for making Thanksgiving leftover egg rolls. However, after a 2020 full of challenges presented by the pandemic, Walmart opted to shut its doors on the fourth Thursday of November, giving employees an opportunity to spend the day with their families and friends or simply relax. Since then, it has remained closed on that day and will be in 2026, too.
Walmart's Black Friday hours
If holiday shopping in person is how you kick off the season, Walmart stores open bright and early at 6 a.m. on November 27, 2026. However, it actually kicked off its Black Friday Deals well before the annual shopping holiday itself by dropping prices from November 12 through November 15. Then, it opened a second round of online sales on November 23 through November 29, to be followed by Cyber Monday deals from November 30 to December 2.
If you do find yourself in a jam and need to pick up a last-minute dessert or side to take to grandma's gathering, there are some other options worth checking out, though you'll need to check their hours, which may be adjusted for the holiday. HEB, Food Lion, Safeway, Kroger, Meijer, Sprouts, and many Whole Foods stores, are open for your food needs. And if you're in the South, Piggly Wiggly might be a great option for alcoholic beverages, too, though hours vary by location.
If you're looking for something to grab and go quickly without stopping at a full-on grocery store, try stopping into Starbucks or 7-Eleven, which may be open with varying hours, depending on location. To fulfill your need for a snack and maybe a little ibuprofen or Pepto (just in case) CVS and Walgreens will likely have you covered on Thanksgiving, too. Others may be open as well, but no matter where you choose to go, check before heading out since locations may vary.