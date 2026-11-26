If holiday shopping in person is how you kick off the season, Walmart stores open bright and early at 6 a.m. on November 27, 2026. However, it actually kicked off its Black Friday Deals well before the annual shopping holiday itself by dropping prices from November 12 through November 15. Then, it opened a second round of online sales on November 23 through November 29, to be followed by Cyber Monday deals from November 30 to December 2.

If you do find yourself in a jam and need to pick up a last-minute dessert or side to take to grandma's gathering, there are some other options worth checking out, though you'll need to check their hours, which may be adjusted for the holiday. HEB, Food Lion, Safeway, Kroger, Meijer, Sprouts, and many Whole Foods stores, are open for your food needs. And if you're in the South, Piggly Wiggly might be a great option for alcoholic beverages, too, though hours vary by location.

If you're looking for something to grab and go quickly without stopping at a full-on grocery store, try stopping into Starbucks or 7-Eleven, which may be open with varying hours, depending on location. To fulfill your need for a snack and maybe a little ibuprofen or Pepto (just in case) CVS and Walgreens will likely have you covered on Thanksgiving, too. Others may be open as well, but no matter where you choose to go, check before heading out since locations may vary.