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Many cooks gravitate toward copper cookware for its professional aesthetic and exceptional heat conductivity. Copper's ability to quickly spread uniform heat to every inch of the pan makes it a perfect selection for delicate cooking with sugars or sauces. It's also part of why copper saucepans represent 38% of the global kitchenware market (via 2026 Market Research Report). Pair one with the wicked-fast heat transfer of an induction stovetop, and you'd think they would be a match made in home cook heaven — but it's not quite so simple.

Alas, induction stoves require magnetic cookware, and copper is not naturally magnetic. Don't count out this cookware too soon, though. Some of these stylish pots and pans are manufactured with a magnetic stainless steel base, which works on induction stovetops. Copper cookware becomes induction-compatible through a process called metal cladding, where a ferromagnetic layer (typically stainless steel) is added to the outside of the cooking vessel. Basic cladding typically adds a 3-ply or 4-ply composite layer to the inside or outside of the pan, but it won't be suitable for an induction range unless the bottom is magnetic.

To find out whether your copper pans have a ferromagnetic lining, test each one with the magnet trick. Place a magnet on the bottom of the pan. If it doesn't stick, the cookware won't work on an induction stovetop.