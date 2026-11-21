One of the most underrated restaurant chains makes a surprising claim to fame. With at least 100 drafts on tap at every location, Yard House claims to offer "the world's largest selection of draft beer." While you may have never heard of it, this rock 'n' roll-themed sports bar has a longstanding history of serving great beer and New American eats since it started making waves in Long Beach, California back in 1996.

Whether you've already memorized everything there is to know about IPAs or just want to relax with a golden lager, you'll find practically every type of beer at this casual restaurant and tap room, typically outfitted with outdoor patio heaters and plenty of seating. In addition to its unusually large beer list, Yard House offers great house brews. Many of these are guest favorites, like its Give 'Em Helles German lager that boasts a "Very Good" 86 out of 100 on BeerAdvocate.

In order to store and serve a wide array of beers, most Yard House locations are centralized around an iconic glass keg room. Even the chain's beer-serving methods go for grand: Its "Half Yard" flute-shaped glasses hold 32 ounces, twice the fluid ounces of a typical pint.