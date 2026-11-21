One Of The Most Underrated Restaurant Chains Has A Long History Of Serving Great Beer
One of the most underrated restaurant chains makes a surprising claim to fame. With at least 100 drafts on tap at every location, Yard House claims to offer "the world's largest selection of draft beer." While you may have never heard of it, this rock 'n' roll-themed sports bar has a longstanding history of serving great beer and New American eats since it started making waves in Long Beach, California back in 1996.
Whether you've already memorized everything there is to know about IPAs or just want to relax with a golden lager, you'll find practically every type of beer at this casual restaurant and tap room, typically outfitted with outdoor patio heaters and plenty of seating. In addition to its unusually large beer list, Yard House offers great house brews. Many of these are guest favorites, like its Give 'Em Helles German lager that boasts a "Very Good" 86 out of 100 on BeerAdvocate.
In order to store and serve a wide array of beers, most Yard House locations are centralized around an iconic glass keg room. Even the chain's beer-serving methods go for grand: Its "Half Yard" flute-shaped glasses hold 32 ounces, twice the fluid ounces of a typical pint.
Yard House offers top-tier regional beers and creative bites
Firmly rooted in its origin state, nearly 30% of Yard House's 102 locations are scattered across California, per the chain's website. Only about half of the states in the U.S. have a Yard House location, with a heavy concentration in urban areas. After TSG Restaurant Groups acquired Yard House in 2007, Darden Restaurants bought the chain in 2012, welcoming the beer-based eatery into its family of popular eateries that includes LongHorn Steakhouse and Olive Garden.
Some Yard House locations go beyond the minimum of 100 draft beers, such as the initial restaurant, which offers a staggering 250 taps. No two Yard House restaurants hold the exact same beer selection. While you're likely to find America's new favorite beer at any bar, Yard House prides itself on partnering with local breweries to offer a unique selection that varies regionally.
If you're looking for a bite with your brew, the menu exceeds the standard bar food roster of chicken wings and fries. Its dozens of items include creative New American spins such as Parmesan Truffle Fries and Poke Nachos. Our top-ranked Yard House menu item is its Korean BBQ Cheesesteak, a Philly-style sandwich filled with kimchi and gochujang sauce for a little kick. And don't forget the Oreo Brookie (brownie cookie) for dessert.