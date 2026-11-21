Walmart's warehouse grocer, Sam's Club, has a few solid steaks to buy under its private label. But the companies behind Member's Mark products sometimes spark debate. We do know where some Sam's Club signature products are made — like the beef franks sold in Sam's Cafe that are produced by Hebrew National. But where does Sam's Club get the rest of its beef? From multiple suppliers.

Member's Mark labels don't specify exactly where the beef comes from, but there is some evidence of a handful of suppliers. An August 2004 recall alert identified beef from Carneco Foods sold in Sam's Club locations in Wisconsin as potentially containing E. coli. Another recall of beef sold at Sam's Club, Target, and Safeway was announced in September 2018 that revealed Cargill Meat Solutions as the producer of over 130,000 pounds of ground beef that possibly contained E. coli. A 2018 recall for Walmart and Sam's Club noted JBS Tolleson, Inc. as the supplier of ground beef. In July 2026, Sam's Club posted a YouTube video highlighting the path some of its beef takes from local farms to warehouse butcher counters, like in Baker County, Oregon. Plus, its grass-fed beef is labeled as 100% Australian.