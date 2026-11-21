Where Does Costco Get Its Kirkland Signature Chicken Breasts From?
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When members talk about the chicken at Costco, they usually are referring to the fresh, fan-favorite rotisserie chicken in the deli section. Over 100 million of the $5 hot-bagged chicken is sold each year, so in 2019, Costco opened its own chicken facility to reduce the middleman, keep costs down, and control more aspects of the quality. But the warehouse chain has other chicken offerings, including Kirkland Signature raw boneless and skinless chicken breasts. So where are those from? Is it the same place as the rotisserie chicken?
In short, yes. The label on Kirkland Signature chicken breasts says the product is hatched, raised, and harvested in the USA but doesn't specifically mention the Costco chicken facility. However, Costco says on its website that its facility in Fremont, Nebraska, helps to meet the demand for Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken and fresh chicken in the meat case. This allows Costco to operate under its own principles, such as with state-of-the-art equipment and animal welfare and environmental standards. The 325-acre complex has 1,100 employees, and sources corn and soybean meal from farms within a 100-mile local radius.
Customers are divided over Kirkland Signature chicken breasts
Kirkland Signature chicken breast packs include three separate bags of two to three chicken breasts, totaling about 6 pounds. Each pack's weight varies a bit but is $2.99 a pound. The vacuum-packed boneless and skinless breasts should be kept in the refrigerator or freezer, and the perforation helps you to separate each section for easier storage. This option was added within the last year — previously the sections had to be cut with scissors, and members said it was the most frustrating thing about the chicken breasts because the liner was easily damaged, leading to spilling and contamination.
But beyond its old packaging, shoppers don't like the quality of the chicken. One member wrote on Costco's website they stopped buying the chicken because of the leaky packaging, but also because the quality had gone down, describing the meat as woody or stringy. Another said the chicken had a rubbery texture, and another claimed the chicken was often rotten. However, one member review from 2026 said quality has never been an issue for them, and the individual packages are easy to freeze.