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When members talk about the chicken at Costco, they usually are referring to the fresh, fan-favorite rotisserie chicken in the deli section. Over 100 million of the $5 hot-bagged chicken is sold each year, so in 2019, Costco opened its own chicken facility to reduce the middleman, keep costs down, and control more aspects of the quality. But the warehouse chain has other chicken offerings, including Kirkland Signature raw boneless and skinless chicken breasts. So where are those from? Is it the same place as the rotisserie chicken?

In short, yes. The label on Kirkland Signature chicken breasts says the product is hatched, raised, and harvested in the USA but doesn't specifically mention the Costco chicken facility. However, Costco says on its website that its facility in Fremont, Nebraska, helps to meet the demand for Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken and fresh chicken in the meat case. This allows Costco to operate under its own principles, such as with state-of-the-art equipment and animal welfare and environmental standards. The 325-acre complex has 1,100 employees, and sources corn and soybean meal from farms within a 100-mile local radius.