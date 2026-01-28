How Costco Solved The Most Frustrating Thing About Its Chicken Breasts

Remember when Costco co-founder Jim Sinegal said he would kill anyone that raised the price of the famous hot dog and soda combo? This charming and slightly concerning anecdote illustrates what Costco members already know: The store seems to take feedback from its customers seriously. When it comes to the chain's Kirkland Signature fresh boneless skinless chicken breasts, shoppers have griped for years that the packaging was downright unacceptable, both from a convenience and sanitary perspective. Well, it appears that Costco heeded this criticism, at least according to a recent Instagram clip from Austin Dickinson. The short video presented the updated product packaging, highlighting new perforations between the individual breasts.

While a Redditor previously advocated using a knife or some other sharp instrument to cut the packages, some members weren't having it. As one commenter replied, "It's not hard, it's annoying." Inconvenience aside, Costco customers may be hoping that the packaging updates another major issue; namely, its propensity for leakage. Elsewhere on Reddit, a poster complained about "how many of these chicken packs are poorly sealed," and other commenters shared their own tales of woe. "Sometimes the goo leaks out before you even cut the damn things," a shopper said, "It's so gross." Another Costco member discovered that the faulty packaging led to one breast becoming unsealed and leaking all of its juice on the car ride home. "So had to throw ⅙ of it out," the frustrated customer declared.