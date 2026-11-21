Tacos come in all shapes and sizes. The traditional Mexican dish, which originally was made up of flavored meat wrapped in a corn tortilla, now has countless variations. Restaurants across the U.S. serve everything from Tex-Mex breakfast tacos to al pastor, the Lebanese Mexican blend that features pineapple-topped pork. And there are several Mexican chains that serve high-quality tacos across the country. Even though New York City may not be one of the best taco cities in the U.S., the city is still home to a beloved taco chain serving high-quality tacos with handmade tortillas: Los Tacos No. 1.

Los Tacos No. 1 serves up a few main items. There are four taco fillings — carne asada, pollo asado, adobada (marinated pork), and nopal (grilled cactus) — all of which are served on a handmade corn or flour tortilla "con todo," aka with onion, cilantro, salsa, and guacamole. Each filling can be served in a quesadilla, too, and for vegetarians, there's the nopal plate with a side of beans and cheese. The restaurant also has a selection of aguas frescas, including hibiscus, tamarind, and horchata. All locations are serving breakfast burritos, too, via a cart that sits outside. All include scrambled eggs; there are four variations with different fillings like beef, chorizo, bacon, and cactus.