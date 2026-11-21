The Mexican Chain That Serves High-Quality Tacos With Handmade Tortillas
Tacos come in all shapes and sizes. The traditional Mexican dish, which originally was made up of flavored meat wrapped in a corn tortilla, now has countless variations. Restaurants across the U.S. serve everything from Tex-Mex breakfast tacos to al pastor, the Lebanese Mexican blend that features pineapple-topped pork. And there are several Mexican chains that serve high-quality tacos across the country. Even though New York City may not be one of the best taco cities in the U.S., the city is still home to a beloved taco chain serving high-quality tacos with handmade tortillas: Los Tacos No. 1.
Los Tacos No. 1 serves up a few main items. There are four taco fillings — carne asada, pollo asado, adobada (marinated pork), and nopal (grilled cactus) — all of which are served on a handmade corn or flour tortilla "con todo," aka with onion, cilantro, salsa, and guacamole. Each filling can be served in a quesadilla, too, and for vegetarians, there's the nopal plate with a side of beans and cheese. The restaurant also has a selection of aguas frescas, including hibiscus, tamarind, and horchata. All locations are serving breakfast burritos, too, via a cart that sits outside. All include scrambled eggs; there are four variations with different fillings like beef, chorizo, bacon, and cactus.
What's on the Los Tacos No. 1 menu?
Aside from the main menu items that customers love, if you're in the know, you can ask for one of Los Tacos No. 1's not-so-hidden menu options. Each of the four tacos can be turned into either a quesataco, which uses a grilled cheese tortilla shell, or a vampiro, a tostada with a cheese shell. If raw toppings aren't your thing, you can also ask for lightly fried and grilled jalapeños and onions. Redditors praised the special menu, saying both variations are a delicious way to shake up a regular taco.
Los Tacos No. 1 was started by three friends, Christian Pineda, Tyler Sanders, and Kyle Cameron, who sought to bring the Tijuana and California flavors they grew up with to the East Coast. They opened a taco stand in Chelsea Market, a popular food hall in Manhattan. That was 13 years ago — now Los Tacos No. 1 has 10 locations across Manhattan, including Times Square, Penn Station, and Madison Square Park, and we ranked it as the best taco joint in the state. The chain is also looking to spread to Brooklyn, with a new shop in downtown on the way.