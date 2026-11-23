The Worst Olive Oil We Tried At Trader Joe's
Olive oil occupies a unique space in the cooking world, equally valuable as a cooking oil, ingredient, or condiment. However, there can be some substantial differences between varieties when it comes to taste, value, and how they're best used. This was certainly the case among the Trader Joe's olive oils Mashed ranked. Out of this group, there was one that unfortunately lagged behind the rest — not because it was bad but because it was just "neutral." That's Sicilian Selezione Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Although the oil wasn't unpleasant, our reviewer found it fairly bland, describing it as "as close to straight-up vegetable oil as any olive oil I've tasted," though they did note that characteristic might make it ideal for olive oil beginners. Despite a label that promised a "buttery, fruity, and peppery flavor profile," the former two flavors were muted and the latter was nonexistent. That's quite different from how Trader Joe's promotes the product — as "a one-of-a-kind blend" of Biancolilla, Ogghiredda, and Cerasuola olives the retailer was "intimately involved" with developing.
Even salad dressing, often a great place to use a fairly bland olive oil, wasn't an ideal use. Our reviewer called its presence "greasy and intrusive," far from what an ideal salad oil should be. The price tag, which our examination found is comparable to or higher than other Trader Joe's varieties, also doesn't provide any relief for this admittedly sophisticated-looking choice.
The most underwhelming of an otherwise strong store brand
For a connoisseur, ending up with this somewhat bland, basic olive oil is disappointing enough, but the fact that it sits alongside several superior options adds insult to injury. Trader Joe's Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil took the top spot in our ranking, with our reviewer heaping praise on the subtle sweetness that brightened primavera-style pasta dishes and could even be used on its own as a salad dressing. By contrast, the Sicilian Selezione failed to distinguish itself in any of the categories our reviewer tested.
Elsewhere, customer reviews of the Sicilian Selezione are mixed. Some agreed with our critic's generally unimpressed assessment. On Reddit, one home cook described it as "very astringent," while another expressed hesitation over the clear bottle, which exposes the oil to light, which can cause the oil to degrade more quickly than it would in dark bottles. Other reviews range from a lukewarm "the most decent" of the chain's olive oil offerings to "fantastic." It's also worth noting that taste and preferences can vary. The Sicilian Selezione was picked by Consumer Reports' tasters as one of Trader Joe's Best Bets for olive oil. This in particular reinforces the position this oil finds itself in: it's a solid olive oil, but that doesn't mean you're going to love it or hate it. Ultimately, even highly discerning olive oil fans should keep their minds open about whether store-brand olive oil can beat the big names, especially when that store brand is Trader Joe's.