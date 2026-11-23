Olive oil occupies a unique space in the cooking world, equally valuable as a cooking oil, ingredient, or condiment. However, there can be some substantial differences between varieties when it comes to taste, value, and how they're best used. This was certainly the case among the Trader Joe's olive oils Mashed ranked. Out of this group, there was one that unfortunately lagged behind the rest — not because it was bad but because it was just "neutral." That's Sicilian Selezione Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Although the oil wasn't unpleasant, our reviewer found it fairly bland, describing it as "as close to straight-up vegetable oil as any olive oil I've tasted," though they did note that characteristic might make it ideal for olive oil beginners. Despite a label that promised a "buttery, fruity, and peppery flavor profile," the former two flavors were muted and the latter was nonexistent. That's quite different from how Trader Joe's promotes the product — as "a one-of-a-kind blend" of Biancolilla, Ogghiredda, and Cerasuola olives the retailer was "intimately involved" with developing.

Even salad dressing, often a great place to use a fairly bland olive oil, wasn't an ideal use. Our reviewer called its presence "greasy and intrusive," far from what an ideal salad oil should be. The price tag, which our examination found is comparable to or higher than other Trader Joe's varieties, also doesn't provide any relief for this admittedly sophisticated-looking choice.