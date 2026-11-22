Burger King Whopper Vs McDonald's Big Mac: Which Has The Best Value?
McDonald's and Burger King's signatures — the Big Mac and Whopper — are so distinctive they've effectively become metonyms for the entire fast food industry, the former even being used by economists as a model to assess national purchasing power, making us wonder: which of the two burgers gives you better value for your buck? When it comes to pricing, reports show that neither unanimously wears the crown since it seems things are relatively close overall.
If pricing is a concern, you might consider getting your fix over at the Golden Arches, although evidence shows the difference is minimal to nonexistent, depending on where you live. An October 2026 sample of multiple U.S. locations by fast food delivery pricing comparison site MenuPriced found that the Big Mac was less expensive than the Whopper in four of them, with a median difference of $1.15. There are some limitations to this comparison, as it focuses on delivery prices, which can differ from what you get in the restaurant, and our own August 2026 Big Mac vs. Whopper taste test found the Whopper was cheaper in one Boston suburb ($5.99 versus $6.89). Moreover, the Drive Thru Index — which looks at restaurant ordering app prices — surveyed 13,775 McDonald's and 6,319 Burger King locations on November 12, 2026, and found a Big Mac came in at around $6.19 compared to $6.29 for the Whopper — only a 10-cent difference.
That said, there are ways you can maximize value at both chains. McDonald's offers deals on its app, and Burger King provides exclusive rewards and digital offers via its Royal Perks program, so it's worth keeping an eye on both. However, value isn't just about pricing, and when it comes to other factors — including size and nutrition — Burger King might get the edge.
The Whopper provides better value if you're looking at nutrition and size
Pricing isn't the only part of the equation when it comes to value, however, and in many other regards, the Whopper has a clearer edge over the Big Mac. Before it debuted, McDonald's execs were hesitant to release it, although it has since become so iconic, many people can sing what's on it: two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun. But the Whopper is noticeably more substantial, with 25% more beef on its two sesame seed buns — a quarter-pound of flame-grilled beef patty (compared to the Big Mac's roughly 3 ounces) and classic fillings like lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, and ketchup.
But you're not just getting a bigger burger; you're getting more substantial macros too. While the Big Mac comes in at around 580 calories and 25 grams of protein, the Whopper tends to land at around 710 calories with 34 grams of protein. That means you're typically getting more fuel for your dollar — approximately 36% more protein relative to a price difference of 13% cheaper to 17% more expensive, depending on your location. Granted, it also comes with more sodium — 1,250 milligrams compared to the Big Mac's 1,060 — so it might be worth reconsidering if you're paying attention to your salt intake, but the extra energy and size it provides are not insignificant.
And if flavor is what you're after, Burger King itself has gone to great lengths to further enhance its Whopper, upgrading it in February 2026 with higher-quality bread, fresher veggies, and better mayonnaise. The Whopper also seems to have an edge with customers recently, with its distinctive flame-grilled, meaty taste, including our own reviewer at Mashed, who said it was tastier and less messy to eat. Although taste is subjective — for some, nothing beats the irreplaceable tanginess of the Big Mac sauce.