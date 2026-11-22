McDonald's and Burger King's signatures — the Big Mac and Whopper — are so distinctive they've effectively become metonyms for the entire fast food industry, the former even being used by economists as a model to assess national purchasing power, making us wonder: which of the two burgers gives you better value for your buck? When it comes to pricing, reports show that neither unanimously wears the crown since it seems things are relatively close overall.

If pricing is a concern, you might consider getting your fix over at the Golden Arches, although evidence shows the difference is minimal to nonexistent, depending on where you live. An October 2026 sample of multiple U.S. locations by fast food delivery pricing comparison site MenuPriced found that the Big Mac was less expensive than the Whopper in four of them, with a median difference of $1.15. There are some limitations to this comparison, as it focuses on delivery prices, which can differ from what you get in the restaurant, and our own August 2026 Big Mac vs. Whopper taste test found the Whopper was cheaper in one Boston suburb ($5.99 versus $6.89). Moreover, the Drive Thru Index — which looks at restaurant ordering app prices — surveyed 13,775 McDonald's and 6,319 Burger King locations on November 12, 2026, and found a Big Mac came in at around $6.19 compared to $6.29 for the Whopper — only a 10-cent difference.

That said, there are ways you can maximize value at both chains. McDonald's offers deals on its app, and Burger King provides exclusive rewards and digital offers via its Royal Perks program, so it's worth keeping an eye on both. However, value isn't just about pricing, and when it comes to other factors — including size and nutrition — Burger King might get the edge.