McDonald's Big Mac Vs Burger King Whopper: Which Is Better?

Some rivalries ring down through the annals of recorded history: Trojans and Greeks, the Hatfields and McCoys, Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr. But perhaps no rivalry in human experience has sparked as much debate and bad blood as the Big Mac versus the Whopper.

On one side is the OG of American fast food might, McDonald's, and its signature double-decker burger, complete with that Big Mac theme song that's so catchy you now have it stuck in your head just from the mere suggestion of it. On the other side is Burger King, the chain that has made a stunning comeback and the upstart claimant to the throne, turning heads and winning hearts with its signature flame-broiled meat. Two burger chains, both alike in dignity, from ancient grudge break to ask this fateful question: which is actually better, the Big Mac or the Whopper?

It's a question fast food fans around the world have been asking since 1967, when McDonald's introduced the Big Mac, a full decade after the Whopper debuted. But no one has ever been able to provide a definitive answer ... until now. I picked up a Big Mac and a Whopper to compare them side by side and quash this beef once and for all, one bite at a time. May the best burger win.