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It's times like these that Costco-lovers perk up (and remind themselves why their Costco membership is worth it). In the past few months, customers have reported a certain fan favorite, award-winning olive oil returning to Costco's shelves at an alarmingly low price. Oro Bailen Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) has been restocked in select warehouses across the United States.

Costco has previously stocked Oro Bailen EVOO in two sizes: the 750-milliliter "Picual" and the signature 1.5-liter "Magnum". According to Warehouse Runner, the official Costco price tracking app, Picual is the only size currently in stock. But it's the price that is blowing the minds of shoppers. According to the app, Oro Bailen EVOO is currently selling for an average of $10.98 a bottle, with some warehouses discounting the olive oil to as low as $8.97. Even at the average price point, Costco's Oro Bailen is over 70% less than the $39.95 market price and a little over 60% less than Amazon's retail price of $27.99 (price may vary by region).

Oro is shipped internationally from Spain and therefore sporadically restocked, so there's no telling how long this will last (often a few weeks). Writing this now, there are only 28 stores with the oil in full stock, and 52 stores with Oro in low stock. Rather than trust Costco's notoriously unpredictable stocking process, here's why this olive oil is worth investing in now.