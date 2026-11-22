The Luxury Olive Oil Costco Shoppers Should Grab When They Spot It
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It's times like these that Costco-lovers perk up (and remind themselves why their Costco membership is worth it). In the past few months, customers have reported a certain fan favorite, award-winning olive oil returning to Costco's shelves at an alarmingly low price. Oro Bailen Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) has been restocked in select warehouses across the United States.
Costco has previously stocked Oro Bailen EVOO in two sizes: the 750-milliliter "Picual" and the signature 1.5-liter "Magnum". According to Warehouse Runner, the official Costco price tracking app, Picual is the only size currently in stock. But it's the price that is blowing the minds of shoppers. According to the app, Oro Bailen EVOO is currently selling for an average of $10.98 a bottle, with some warehouses discounting the olive oil to as low as $8.97. Even at the average price point, Costco's Oro Bailen is over 70% less than the $39.95 market price and a little over 60% less than Amazon's retail price of $27.99 (price may vary by region).
Oro is shipped internationally from Spain and therefore sporadically restocked, so there's no telling how long this will last (often a few weeks). Writing this now, there are only 28 stores with the oil in full stock, and 52 stores with Oro in low stock. Rather than trust Costco's notoriously unpredictable stocking process, here's why this olive oil is worth investing in now.
What makes Oro Bailen EVOO so special?
Shoppers rave about Oro Bailen's EVOO, often citing its fresh aroma, robust taste, and quality overall. The substance behind the praise for this Spanish brand can be found in the type of olives used (Picual) and the careful production details. It's easy to see why the Picual olive is an industry front-runner and responsible for about 30% of the world's olive oil production. It's high in polyphenols (healthy antioxidants), high in oil content (27%), and low in acidity — which provides optimal resistance to oxidation (meaning longer shelf life).
This, plus the fact that Oro Bailen's EVOO is cold-pressed (made without heat to maintain the olive's natural characteristics), helps it qualify as a true "extra virgin" olive oil — which seems to be difficult to do these days. A 2010 study from UC Davis found that 69% of all oils labeled "extra virgin" did not meet the "extra virgin" chemistry requirements: no sensory defects (e.g., pungent smell), high polyphenols, and very low acidity (below 0.8%). Oro's "Picual" oil boasts just 0.1% acidity and a whopping 470 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg) of polyphenols.
It's no wonder olive oil was once referred to as "liquid gold" by the ancient Greek poet Homer. Ultimately, the makings of a quality olive oil involve high labor costs (the olives are picked by hand), distinct chemical standards, and the right olives for flavor and health benefits. As a goldmine among the rest, Oro Bailen lives up to the hype.