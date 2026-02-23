When Does Costco Restock Its Shelves?

Ahh, Costco. Not just a grocery store, but an institution. While Costco members love saving money on bulk pantry essentials like canned goods, beans, and cereal, they also appreciate the quality of the products stocked by the warehouse retailer. Costco's Kirkland Signature brand is a big reason for the chain's success, as these goods meet, and often exceed, the quality expectations of their name-brand counterparts. Some customers even try to visit the store precisely when new inventory is stocked, which is easier said than done in most cases. We tried to pin down the store's exact restock schedule, and here's what we uncovered.

According to social media, many locations replenish their stock each night. As explained by a Redditor, "They stock every day, and trucks arrive daily with pallets of goods." On Quora, a self-described Costco staffer claimed that goods are restocked on a nightly basis. "Night merch crew starts [restocking] in the back aisles," the poster explained, "Morning merch [restocking] starts about 3–4 am." Thanks to the weekend rush, many Costco locations also restock their shelves on Monday. As a customer on Reddit put it, "I used to go Monday night, but they were still stocking from the weekend blowout. [An employee] told me the store is fully stocked by Tuesday."