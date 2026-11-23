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Fast food fish sandwiches shined in 2026. Some of the best options included old favorites, like Culver's Northwoods Walleye Sandwich and Jack in the Box's Moby Jack Fish Sandwich. However, one of the best this year is a relatively new entry to the game: the Bojangler Deluxe by Bojangles.

Given Bojangles' reputation for fried chicken and biscuits, you might not associate it with fish sandwiches. However, the Southern chain introduced its original Bojangler to the market back in 2016. The sandwich has come back on a seasonal basis ever since, and in 2025, Bojangles decided to shake things up by offering a deluxe version. The standard Bojangler boasts a fried fish filet with Bo's Famous Seasoning as well as American cheese and tartar sauce. The Deluxe brings extra crunch, freshness, and flavor with the addition of pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, and Bo Sauce.

One reviewer on TikTok said the Bojangler Deluxe might be better than the original version and recommended adding extra tartar sauce. An Instagram user found the fish filet to be "perfectly crispy and juicy." One YouTuber gave a more mixed assessment. They considered the lettuce and tomato a nice change compared to fish sandwiches served without those ingredients at other chains. However, the YouTuber still preferred the original Bojangler. (Given how many of the absolute best fish sandwiches in the U.S. have lettuce and tomatoes, we'd say that the addition of both still puts the Bojangler Deluxe in good company.)