This Southern Chicken Chain Delivered One Of The Best Fish Sandwiches Of 2026
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Fast food fish sandwiches shined in 2026. Some of the best options included old favorites, like Culver's Northwoods Walleye Sandwich and Jack in the Box's Moby Jack Fish Sandwich. However, one of the best this year is a relatively new entry to the game: the Bojangler Deluxe by Bojangles.
Given Bojangles' reputation for fried chicken and biscuits, you might not associate it with fish sandwiches. However, the Southern chain introduced its original Bojangler to the market back in 2016. The sandwich has come back on a seasonal basis ever since, and in 2025, Bojangles decided to shake things up by offering a deluxe version. The standard Bojangler boasts a fried fish filet with Bo's Famous Seasoning as well as American cheese and tartar sauce. The Deluxe brings extra crunch, freshness, and flavor with the addition of pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, and Bo Sauce.
One reviewer on TikTok said the Bojangler Deluxe might be better than the original version and recommended adding extra tartar sauce. An Instagram user found the fish filet to be "perfectly crispy and juicy." One YouTuber gave a more mixed assessment. They considered the lettuce and tomato a nice change compared to fish sandwiches served without those ingredients at other chains. However, the YouTuber still preferred the original Bojangler. (Given how many of the absolute best fish sandwiches in the U.S. have lettuce and tomatoes, we'd say that the addition of both still puts the Bojangler Deluxe in good company.)
How to make a copycat Bojangler Deluxe when it's not in season
Because the Bojangler Deluxe is a limited-time item, it only shows up on menus during the Lenten months. That is a time when many practicing Catholics refrain from consuming meat on Fridays (as well as Ash Wednesday) and opt for fish instead. You're pretty much out of luck if, for some reason or another, you're craving the sandwich in the middle of Fall — unless you find a way to make it at home.
The Bojangler Deluxe gets its signature flavors from Bo's Famous Seasoning and Bo Sauce, neither of which have official recipes available to the public. You can, however, buy Bo's Famous Seasoning straight from the chain's online store or outlets like Amazon. Getting your hands on the sauce is just as simple as requesting a serving or two when ordering food from Bojangles. You can also buy bottles of the sauce online — although not all locations might have it. Alternatively, you could try out this copycat Bojangles Bo's Special Sauce recipe.
Once you've got those two ingredients on hand, making your Bojangler Deluxe at home is easy. You'll need to toast and butter your buns, just like Bojangles does. You'll also need a filet of Alaskan Pollock larger than the bun to stay restaurant-accurate. Coat the fish in panko crumbs, fry it, and add a healthy amount of Bo's Famous Seasoning. Top the fish sandwich with American cheese, tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, and Bo Sauce. Enjoy it with an ice-cold soda or a glass of Southern sweet tea.