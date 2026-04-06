Your New Go-To Copycat Bojangles Bo's Special Sauce

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When Bojangles discontinued Bo's Special Sauce in 2022, some impassioned fans were so disappointed they canceled orders and called for a petition to bring it back. By 2024, Bo Sauce was back, and not just in the restaurant — Bojangles also brought a bottled version of the sauce to certain grocery stores. This beloved sauce is thick, creamy, tangy, and has a kick from the addition of horseradish, making it a unique fast food condiment that has undeniable popularity. It's best enjoyed on fried chicken and other meats, but this versatile sauce is also great on burgers, sandwiches, fries, grilled veggies, and any foods you'd love to slather with mayonnaise-based sauce.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a copycat version of Bo's Special Sauce you can make in the comfort of your own home. You can whip up this sauce in less than five minutes, so it also couldn't be easier to make. Start with mayonnaise and horseradish and mix in herbs, spices, roasted red pepper, sugar, vinegar, and lemon juice, and voila — a delicious, fresh tasting, homemade sauce with the signature flavor of the original, but without without high fructose corn syrup and additives like emulsifiers and preservatives. Make the sauce ahead if you can and let it rest to allow the flavors to meld and deepen.