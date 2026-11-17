This Is The Hands Down Best Craft Lager Beer
Big-name breweries such as Yuengling, Samuel Adams, and Shiner Bock are among the iconic makers behind some of our favorite classic American beers. Between countless domestic ales and lagers, numerous imports, and a variety of craft brews, there's never been a more exciting time to be a beer fan in America, as the brewery world is our oyster (or pint, rather). Nevertheless, Mashed writer Sam Skopp wrote that "the very best beers usually aren't from national breweries, but rather regional standouts," before naming Enegren Nighthawk Black Lager his No. 1 pick in a ranking of 13 craft lager beers. Enegren Brewing Co. is based in Moorpark, California, about an hour outside of Santa Barbara and Los Angeles.
Nighthawk is a Schwarzbier, a German-style black lager. "A big part of my love for Nighthawk stems from a pronounced smokiness in its malt, accentuating a bitter milk chocolate sweetness and some piney hops," Skopp noted. "While those first two qualities are often more characteristic of stouts or porters, I found my Nighthawk pretty light and fizzy, courtesy of its lager DNA." Craft beer lovers echo Skopp's sentiments about Nighthawk via BeerAdvocate, praising its combination of a dark, roasted profile with a light, crisp lager body.
Where to buy Enegren Nighthawk black lager
As Skopp mentioned in his review, Enegren is a regional craft brewery whose distribution footprint is limited to six states: California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, and Oregon. Nighthawk is a 4.8% ABV, 28 IBU German-style Schwarzbier brewed with five specialty malts – German Pilsner, German Munich, CaraMunich III, Chocolate Wheat, and Carafa Special II (a debittered black malt) – and two hop varieties, including Hallertauer and Nugget. The lager is typically sold in 12-ounce six-packs ($13.99), 16-ounce four-packs ($11.49), and 32-ounce single crowlers ($11).
To taste the balance of Nighthawk's brisk, refreshing profile and roasted malt complexity, experts recommend drinking this lager in a room-temperature pilsner glass, short-stemmed tulip beer glass (as pictured above), or traditional German dimpled mug (also called a seidel). Beer industry pros also recommend skipping the frosted mug with craft lagers, as frozen glassware can create frost crystals that take on the flavors of your freezer, but it can also cause foaming issues when pouring. The best Nighthawk-drinking experience doesn't stop at using the right glassware, though we highly recommend you keep different types of beer glasses stocked in your home bar for these occasions. Equally important to glassware is knowing how to nail the perfect pour. To create a good foam head, start by setting your glass on a flat surface. Hold the bottle at an angle, almost to the point of spilling, and then lift slightly to gently pour the lager straight down the center of the glass.