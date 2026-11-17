Big-name breweries such as Yuengling, Samuel Adams, and Shiner Bock are among the iconic makers behind some of our favorite classic American beers. Between countless domestic ales and lagers, numerous imports, and a variety of craft brews, there's never been a more exciting time to be a beer fan in America, as the brewery world is our oyster (or pint, rather). Nevertheless, Mashed writer Sam Skopp wrote that "the very best beers usually aren't from national breweries, but rather regional standouts," before naming Enegren Nighthawk Black Lager his No. 1 pick in a ranking of 13 craft lager beers. Enegren Brewing Co. is based in Moorpark, California, about an hour outside of Santa Barbara and Los Angeles.

Nighthawk is a Schwarzbier, a German-style black lager. "A big part of my love for Nighthawk stems from a pronounced smokiness in its malt, accentuating a bitter milk chocolate sweetness and some piney hops," Skopp noted. "While those first two qualities are often more characteristic of stouts or porters, I found my Nighthawk pretty light and fizzy, courtesy of its lager DNA." Craft beer lovers echo Skopp's sentiments about Nighthawk via BeerAdvocate, praising its combination of a dark, roasted profile with a light, crisp lager body.