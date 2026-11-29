Where Does Waffle House Get Its Eggs?
Waffle House is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so you can bet they're serving a ridiculous amount of eggs every year. In fact, since 1955, the franchise has used over 5 billion eggs, according to their website. And most of these are used in making some of the fluffiest omelettes served by a restaurant. But did you ever wonder where these eggs actually come from? According to Waffle House, the eggs are supplied by over a dozen family-operated farms.
Over half of the eggs used by Waffle House come from one farm: Rose Acre Farms. It's the second largest egg producer in the U.S., and while it's headquartered in Seymour, Indiana, the farm operates facilities in seven states. Some backstory: The family farm was started in the 1930s by David Rust before beginning to sell eggs to grocery stores. Even as the farm has grown into a massive operation, the Rust family continues to be involved in the day-to-day business. Now that we've cracked where the all-day breakfast chain gets its eggs, let's peep the best dishes that incorporate it.
The best egg items on the menu
Waffle House's fluffy omelettes are an obvious top choice. Most locations have a few basic omelettes, like the Ham & Cheese or the Fiesta that comes with ham, tomatoes, jalapeños, and grilled onions. But a better option might be to do their build-your-own omelette, where you can add meats, vegetables, and different cheeses. For a unique, off-the-menu addition, ask for their Bert's Chili to be added to your omelette.
Another egg staple is the scrambled eggs, whether it's as a side for their combos or as a base for one of their bowls. Between how they're whipped, what is and isn't added, and what type of cooking oil, there are a few known secrets to what makes Waffle House scrambled eggs taste so good. You can also add any hash brown toppings to your scrambled eggs, so ask for it "covered and peppered" (with American cheese and jalapeños).
The other menu items worth mentioning are the breakfast sandwiches. Whether you're getting one with Jimmy Dean sausages or bacon and cheese, the egg in the center connects all of the breakfast flavors together. So whatever way you choose to enjoy your eggs (fluffy, over easy, scrambled, etc.), you can thank the family farms for having a hand in the egg-cellent menu.