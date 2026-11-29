Waffle House's fluffy omelettes are an obvious top choice. Most locations have a few basic omelettes, like the Ham & Cheese or the Fiesta that comes with ham, tomatoes, jalapeños, and grilled onions. But a better option might be to do their build-your-own omelette, where you can add meats, vegetables, and different cheeses. For a unique, off-the-menu addition, ask for their Bert's Chili to be added to your omelette.

Another egg staple is the scrambled eggs, whether it's as a side for their combos or as a base for one of their bowls. Between how they're whipped, what is and isn't added, and what type of cooking oil, there are a few known secrets to what makes Waffle House scrambled eggs taste so good. You can also add any hash brown toppings to your scrambled eggs, so ask for it "covered and peppered" (with American cheese and jalapeños).

The other menu items worth mentioning are the breakfast sandwiches. Whether you're getting one with Jimmy Dean sausages or bacon and cheese, the egg in the center connects all of the breakfast flavors together. So whatever way you choose to enjoy your eggs (fluffy, over easy, scrambled, etc.), you can thank the family farms for having a hand in the egg-cellent menu.