5 Advantages To Having A BJ's Membership
Customers nationwide are likely familiar with Costco, the warehouse club chain with stores in all but three states. But only those in the eastern United States are likely familiar with BJ's Wholesale Club, a similar membership warehouse store with locations in 22 states. The Massachusetts-based chain has its share of enthusiasts, but less of a following than the far-more-famous Costco. If you're in an area with a BJ's, is joining worth it? It's a good idea to examine the benefits of joining BJ's and figure out whether the advantages are notable enough for the way you shop.
According to customers, those advantages include reasonable pricing storewide because of the bulk buying setup (plus manufacturer coupons) and smaller package sizes than Costco. BJ's has full-service in-store deli departments like a regular supermarket, which neither Costco nor Sam's Club offer. Like Costco, BJ's operates a chain of low-cost gas stations and offers curbside pickup for online orders.
For 8 million BJ's members nationwide, those advantages make the warehouse chain a worthwhile addition to their weekly shopping rotation. And if you're still not sure whether joining the club store is right for you, you can go into a BJ's without a membership (unlike Costco) to look around, but you won't be able to buy anything. Here's your primer on what customers love about BJ's.
Bulk-buying prices plus coupons allow you to stack savings
It's conventional wisdom that bulk buying saves money in the long run. You might pay more for a larger quantity, but the unit price (per pound or other measurement) is lower. That's based on the idea of economies of scale: As quantity overall increases, the cost per unit decreases. And while that idea holds true across multiple warehouse club stores like Costco and Sam's Club, BJ's has a special edge.
Not only is BJ's cheaper than Sam's Club and Costco in many departments, but unlike Costco or Sam's Club, BJ's accepts manufacturers' coupons. That means you can clip paper coupons from the newspaper or BJ's flyers and use them to bring your grocery bill down. Like the other two warehouse clubs, BJ's also offers digital coupons through its app and website.
According to the chain's coupon policy, you can even go a step further on savings by using both national manufacturer coupons and BJ's own store coupons — with some limitations. For example, if there's a manufacturer coupon for $2 off Palmolive dish soap, you might be able to use that alongside a BJ's store coupon for $1 off any brand of dish soap. One exception: You can't double up the same coupon in both print and digital, but you are able to use different coupons for the same product.
BJ's offers smaller packages than Costco
Warehouse club stores' greatest strength — offering bulk quantities that result in lower prices — can also be a weakness if you don't have a lot of storage space, you don't have a large family that'll actually eat all that food in enough time before it goes bad, or you just want to try a little bit of a lot of items. While BJ's doesn't exactly sell small packages of most food items, its bulk packs do tend to be smaller than Costco's.
If you're looking for the club-sized packs but don't want the size that Costco sells, BJ's might be the better choice. "For individuals or couples, it can be easier to deal with [BJ's] portions," wrote one user on Reddit. It might even help you save a trip to another spot. "They also have ... some options in smaller quantities which makes it easier for me as a single shopper to do all my shopping at one store," wrote another Reddit user.
Smaller quantities are especially helpful for produce and other perishables, which may go bad before you can get through a Costco-sized package of them. When it comes to vegetables, BJ's offers bagged options and pre-cut selections, like salad mixes, which are the same size and price as products offered at other grocery stores.
BJ's stores have more selection and services than other warehouse chains
You'll likely find offerings at BJ's that aren't available in other warehouse club stores. In the grocery retail world, each type of item on the shelf is called a SKU, or stock-keeping unit. The SKU count of a store is a proxy for the range of its selection. The average BJ's has between 6,000 and 7,500 SKUs, and the company has allegedly made plans to reduce that to between 6,000 and 6,500, as reported by Food Trade News. Even the reduced estimate still clocks in far higher than the 4,000 found at the average Costco. For comparison, Walmart Supercenters can stock over 100,000.
Not only do BJ's aisles carry more products generally than a Costco would, but there's a major difference in services. Like a standard supermarket, most BJ's have a full-service deli counter where you can get meats and cheeses sliced to order. Neither Costco nor Sam's Club have the same full-service setup (though it's one of the things Costco shoppers want), so customers have to instead choose from a range of pre-sliced and packaged items. The sliced-to-order option at BJ's allows shoppers to get the exact quantity they want cut to their specifications.
You can save on gas (but not wait as long as Costco)
Costco members will often extol the warehouse club's gas station, which can save drivers $0.10 to $0.30 per gallon compared to a standard gas chain, according to U.S. News & World Report. But any Costco member who's actually waited in line for gas will tell you that patience is required. BJ's members get a better deal here, since its gas stations offer similarly low (or even lower) per-gallon prices with generally shorter wait times.
The quicker gas service won't be true all the time, but customers anecdotally report shorter wait times at BJ's gas pumps. "We get gas at [BJ's] more often since Costco's gas often has a long line that we don't care to wait in and [BJ's] never has a line (near us anyways)," wrote one Redditor. However, it's important to note that not every BJ's has a gas station.
You can get even lower gas prices if you have the BJ's One or One+ credit card. The cards allow customers to get an additional $0.10 or $0.15, respectively, off per gallon. For comparison, a Costco credit card allows 5% cash back on gas purchases, but it doesn't give a discount equivalent to BJ's at the time of purchase.
All BJ's stores offer curbside pickup
Curbside pickup exploded in popularity during and following the COVID-19 pandemic, when customers wanted to buy staples without actually needing to go into a store. This contactless pickup option allows you to buy your groceries and have them loaded in your car in the parking lot. BJ's offers a clear edge over its competitors here: Every BJ's warehouse club location offers curbside pickup. Meanwhile, Costco doesn't offer the feature, but Sam's Club does at all of its locations.
BJ's members can order curbside pickup through the app or the website, then go to the store and park in a designated parking spot. They can use the app to inform store staff that they've arrived, and a store employee will come out with the order and load it into the car. At the time of writing, any order of $50 or more is eligible for free pickup, but a $3.99 fee applies to orders under that.