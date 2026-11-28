Customers nationwide are likely familiar with Costco, the warehouse club chain with stores in all but three states. But only those in the eastern United States are likely familiar with BJ's Wholesale Club, a similar membership warehouse store with locations in 22 states. The Massachusetts-based chain has its share of enthusiasts, but less of a following than the far-more-famous Costco. If you're in an area with a BJ's, is joining worth it? It's a good idea to examine the benefits of joining BJ's and figure out whether the advantages are notable enough for the way you shop.

According to customers, those advantages include reasonable pricing storewide because of the bulk buying setup (plus manufacturer coupons) and smaller package sizes than Costco. BJ's has full-service in-store deli departments like a regular supermarket, which neither Costco nor Sam's Club offer. Like Costco, BJ's operates a chain of low-cost gas stations and offers curbside pickup for online orders.

For 8 million BJ's members nationwide, those advantages make the warehouse chain a worthwhile addition to their weekly shopping rotation. And if you're still not sure whether joining the club store is right for you, you can go into a BJ's without a membership (unlike Costco) to look around, but you won't be able to buy anything. Here's your primer on what customers love about BJ's.