5 Ordering Tips For The Best Philly Cheesesteak From Firehouse
When it comes to delivering tried-and-tested, time-honored subs, especially those with a lot of heat, a lot of meat, and even more melted cheese, Firehouse Subs knows what it's doing. Founded in 1994 in Jacksonville, Florida, by firefighter brothers Chris and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs became a success story — and it's certainly not putting out any fires in the sandwich department, as its rolls come steaming hot with an array of oozing ingredients. Among these is its unique take on the Philly cheesesteak, a classic in the American sub repertoire. Listed as the "Steak & Cheese Melt," its former version ranked as our second-least-favorite Firehouse Subs menu item, and we recommend a few simple upgrades.
It's worth noting that the chain redesigned its Steak & Cheese Melt in 2026, with the current recipe including flame-seared prime rib (which is also USDA Choice), melted provolone cheese, sautéed green and red peppers, caramelized onions cooked in brown sugar, and mayonnaise, in a roll that's toasted twice. It's a more elaborate spin on the classic Philly cheesesteak — a recipe dating back almost a century — and one that follows Firehouse Subs' tradition of not skimping on fillings.
As it is, the flavors all complement each other. The rib provides the juicy, meaty substance at the heart of the sub, the cheese envelops it with its velvetiness, the mayo adds extra creaminess and flavor, the onions a touch of sweetness, and the peppers some extra crunch and freshness. It might seem hard to customize something that's already so richly crafted, but from adding more veggies to making a few substitutions, you can easily make this sandwich even better.
Add mushrooms for more umami depth and savoriness
Of all the veggie and meat pairings available, mushrooms work particularly well with beef — their umami provides a similar depth of flavor, with a springy consistency and dark brown color that's aesthetically harmonious. Given that some Firehouse Subs locations allow premium add-ons for the sandwich, you can try adding them to your Steak & Cheese Melt.
The earthiness of the mushrooms makes them feel less like an additional topping and more like part of the main filling, blending in with the texture of the prime rib while providing a softer counterbalance to the crunch of the bell peppers. Plus, they add bulk and volume — although with the sandwich already offering around 42 grams of protein for a medium, it certainly isn't light on substance to begin with.
Banana peppers or jalapeños add a spicy kick
Some like it hot, and that's especially true when it comes to your Firehouse sub. A Philly cheesesteak can admittedly be a little heavy, as a result of its excessive grease. You have the juicy meat and the cheese, so with all the other fillings, it can just be a little bit much. That's why adding a touch of spice and heat can really work wonders and elevate your sandwich experience.
The thing about adding jalapeños or banana peppers is that they serve three purposes. First and foremost, they provide spice, which the bell peppers don't really offer. Additionally, they add an extra bit of crunch, further enhancing the different textures, from the melted cheese and sauces to the chewy meat and crisp veggies. As a final plus, they add a certain amount of vinegariness that can bring out the sweetness of the caramelized onions.
Firehouse Subs allows customers to add banana peppers or jalapeños to their orders, so this is an easy hack to try. A word of warning, as always — Jalapeños might not rank particularly high on the Scoville scale, but they can still pack a surprising amount of heat, so be cautious and maybe ask for a small portion or start with the banana peppers, which are typically milder. Alternatively, if you just want to try them without regretting your choice, or don't want your whole sandwich burning hot, you can ask for them on the side.
Substitute the mayo for a punchier condiment
Firehouse Subs' Steak & Cheese Melt includes mayo as a standard ingredient, which is understandable, as it provides extra moisture and a slight saltiness. That said, it's not the most traditional choice for a Philly cheesesteak, and some might consider it redundant, given that the melted provolone is doing most of the work in the creaminess department. For others, it might even make the sandwich too rich.
You can easily ask to remove the mayo and swap it out for another condiment with a slightly bolder or more flavorful profile. Consider yellow mustard as a start: It's salty, has a slight pungency and acidic brightness without being excessively strong, and goes excellently with meat and cheese. If you want something on the stronger side, consider hot sauce or Cajun mayo, which will definitely pack heat and savoriness, although either could also risk dominating the other flavors or making the sandwich too hot to handle. A good tip is to ask for the sauces on the side and then work them in gradually to see how much you enjoy them, maybe adding more as you go.
Opt for an extra serving of (a different) cheese
You can rarely have too much cheese, and if you really want to make your Firehouse Subs order as extravagant as possible, consider doubling up. Rather than adding a second portion of provolone, however, which is already mild and creamy in texture and flavor, consider experimenting with another kind of cheese to give it a little contrast.
Firehouse includes cheeses such as Cheddar and pepper jack on its menu, both of which can be excellent choices for a cheesesteak. Pepper jack adds a more pronounced flavor and a little heat, without you necessarily having to resort to spicy sauces and condiments. Cheddar, on the other hand, will take the sandwich in a more cheese-forward direction, so it's a great choice for the dairy lovers among us.
Get your bread extra toasted
As any sandwich aficionado well knows, the bread is just as important to the sandwich experience as the fillings, if not even more so. When you're dealing with something as heavily loaded as Firehouse Subs' Steak & Cheese Melt, ensuring the bread is prepared perfectly is essential.
Firehouse already says that its Steak & Cheese Melt is toasted twice, using a split-top roll, to ensure that the exterior is crispy and firm to the bite while holding the plethora of potentially sloppy fillings. To be extra sure that the sandwich holds up, however, you can still ask to get it extra toasted so that you get a perfect brown crust.
It's worth mentioning that reviewers haven't always been convinced by what they've received, with some feeling that their rolls were still too soft. This can become even more of an issue if you're taking it home and are looking to avoid having a soggy mess on your hands. Moreover, a customization like this is not always guaranteed, and varies from location to location. Your best bet is just to ask the staff when ordering.