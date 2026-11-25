When it comes to delivering tried-and-tested, time-honored subs, especially those with a lot of heat, a lot of meat, and even more melted cheese, Firehouse Subs knows what it's doing. Founded in 1994 in Jacksonville, Florida, by firefighter brothers Chris and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs became a success story — and it's certainly not putting out any fires in the sandwich department, as its rolls come steaming hot with an array of oozing ingredients. Among these is its unique take on the Philly cheesesteak, a classic in the American sub repertoire. Listed as the "Steak & Cheese Melt," its former version ranked as our second-least-favorite Firehouse Subs menu item, and we recommend a few simple upgrades.

It's worth noting that the chain redesigned its Steak & Cheese Melt in 2026, with the current recipe including flame-seared prime rib (which is also USDA Choice), melted provolone cheese, sautéed green and red peppers, caramelized onions cooked in brown sugar, and mayonnaise, in a roll that's toasted twice. It's a more elaborate spin on the classic Philly cheesesteak — a recipe dating back almost a century — and one that follows Firehouse Subs' tradition of not skimping on fillings.

As it is, the flavors all complement each other. The rib provides the juicy, meaty substance at the heart of the sub, the cheese envelops it with its velvetiness, the mayo adds extra creaminess and flavor, the onions a touch of sweetness, and the peppers some extra crunch and freshness. It might seem hard to customize something that's already so richly crafted, but from adding more veggies to making a few substitutions, you can easily make this sandwich even better.