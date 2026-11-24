BJ's Wholesale Club is a Massachusetts-based membership warehouse club that began in 1984 and now has locations in 22 states. There are currently 8.5 million BJ's Wholesale Club members who shop its 270 clubs. If you're not currently one of them, but wonder if you could shop there without a membership card, the answer is yes, but it'll cost you extra. Let's get into it.

There are several ways to try out BJ's Wholesale Club before committing to an annual membership. The easiest way? Simply walk in the door, according to Reddit users. However, if you decide to purchase anything, you'll be charged a non-member 25% surcharge unless you open a membership within seven days of your shopping trip to receive a surcharge refund.

As with all warehouse clubs, there are rules to know when shopping at BJ's Wholesale Club, and BJ's charges an annual membership fee ($60 Club/$120 Club+). The difference between the two pricing tiers: BJ's Club+ Members get 2% back in rewards, an additional 2 cents off/gallon at BJ's Gas, free curbside/pickup orders, and two free same-day deliveries per year in addition to the regular perks of a Club membership that includes coupons and an additional household member. But if you're still on the fence, we've got some other ways to shop there without forking over the annual fee (and before you decide if it's right for you, it's worth familiarizing yourself with some of the untold truths of BJ's Wholesale Club).