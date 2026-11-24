Can You Shop At BJ's Wholesale Club Without A Membership?
BJ's Wholesale Club is a Massachusetts-based membership warehouse club that began in 1984 and now has locations in 22 states. There are currently 8.5 million BJ's Wholesale Club members who shop its 270 clubs. If you're not currently one of them, but wonder if you could shop there without a membership card, the answer is yes, but it'll cost you extra. Let's get into it.
There are several ways to try out BJ's Wholesale Club before committing to an annual membership. The easiest way? Simply walk in the door, according to Reddit users. However, if you decide to purchase anything, you'll be charged a non-member 25% surcharge unless you open a membership within seven days of your shopping trip to receive a surcharge refund.
As with all warehouse clubs, there are rules to know when shopping at BJ's Wholesale Club, and BJ's charges an annual membership fee ($60 Club/$120 Club+). The difference between the two pricing tiers: BJ's Club+ Members get 2% back in rewards, an additional 2 cents off/gallon at BJ's Gas, free curbside/pickup orders, and two free same-day deliveries per year in addition to the regular perks of a Club membership that includes coupons and an additional household member. But if you're still on the fence, we've got some other ways to shop there without forking over the annual fee (and before you decide if it's right for you, it's worth familiarizing yourself with some of the untold truths of BJ's Wholesale Club).
More ways to shop without an annual membership at BJ's Wholesale Club
There's a one-day pass available for those who want to try online shopping at BJ's. The non-member surcharge still applies to the one-day online pass, coupons cannot be used, and standard shipping fees will be added. Another loophole? Alcohol. Due to regional laws, some states allow you to purchase alcohol without a BJ's membership, but this varies, so call your local store first.
However, the easiest route to a free yearly membership is to live with someone who has a BJ's membership. All members receive one free household card for an adult living in the same house when they sign up. Still contemplating your own membership, though? The good news is that BJ's Wholesale Club offers a money-back guarantee on membership fees if you aren't satisfied for any reason. While this technically isn't a free membership, it gives you the freedom to explore the warehouse club and relax knowing you can get your money back if the store isn't a fit for you. So you have options!
During the pandemic, BJ's gave out free memberships to first responders and healthcare workers, and the company still provides discounted rates to college students, veterans, active military, teachers, healthcare workers, government employees, and those on government assistance. Make sure you take advantage of these offers if you fall into one of these categories. Remember to also search online for deals before paying full price for a membership; it's usually easy to find a discount or promotion. There are coupons available that can knock a significant portion of the membership fee off. One example: the deal site Stack Social offers a $60 BJ's membership for $15.