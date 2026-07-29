11 Rules To Know When Shopping At BJ's Wholesale Club
Warehouse stores promise big savings, but walking into BJ's Wholesale Club for the first time (or the fiftieth) without a game plan can leave you frustrated and disappointed. Unlike your regular grocery store, BJ's operates by its own set of rules, and if you don't know them going in, you risk overspending or getting told off. In serious cases, not knowing the rules could lead to a revoked membership.
The truth about BJ's Wholesale Club is that it has some quirks that set it apart from competitors like Costco and Sam's Club, from how its membership tiers work to how it handles coupons and returns. So, if you go in expecting the same rules as either a regular grocery store or a different warehouse retailer, you might find yourself in a pickle. Knowing all the BJ's rules can save you money or keep you from making a shopping faux pas. Either way, it will help you have a better experience and keep you in the store's good graces.
Whether you're a longtime member who's never quite cracked the system or you're considering signing up for the first time, it's always nice to know what you're walking into. Some of these rules are intuitive, while others seem a little strange when you're not used to them. Once you get your head around them, though, you'll be a BJ's pro. These are 11 rules to know when shopping at BJ's Wholesale Club.
You need a membership to shop at BJ's Wholesale Club — with a few exceptions
BJ's Wholesale Club might not be as big a name as Costco or Sam's Club, but it operates under similar principles. It's a large, warehouse-style store where you can buy in bulk to make big savings compared to a regular grocery store. But to offer these low prices, it works on a membership model, meaning you'll generally need to pay an annual fee.
Like most stores of this type, BJ's offers two membership tiers. The Club membership is the standard tier and costs $60 a year. It gives you access to BJ's Wholesale Club stores. The Club+ membership is $120 a year and includes everything you get with the standard membership plus additional perks. The major one is that Plus members get 2% back in reward points to spend in-store. So, if you're a big spender, you'll easily make the money back over the year. Spend $3,000 at BJ's, and you'll earn the extra $60 you spent on membership. Anything above that is basically free money.
Usually, you'll need an annual membership to shop at BJ's, but there are occasional exceptions. You can use a one-day pass to shop online, subject to a surcharge. In some states, you can also go into BJ's to buy alcohol without a membership. Although BJ's has given out free membership deals before, if you want ongoing full access, paying for membership is the only way to go.
You can only share your BJ's membership with one household member
Yes, you have to be a member to shop at BJ's Wholesale Club, but if there's someone else in your household who needs access, you're in luck. When you sign up, you get one free household card to add to your account. This can be given to anyone else living at your address, whether that's a partner, roommate, or adult child. They'll get their own card with their name on it, and they can use it to shop in-store or online, just as if they were the primary member.
People might assume they can add more than one extra person for free or share their card with friends or family who don't live with them, but unfortunately, it doesn't work that way. Sharing like this could get you in hot water with the wholesale club. If you want additional cardholders beyond the one free household member, you'll need to pay for supplemental memberships, and even then, there's a cap of three.
It's also worth remembering that a household card isn't the same as just lending someone your own card. Each cardholder is meant to use their own card with their own name on it when shopping or checking out. Sharing a single card between multiple people who aren't on the account isn't in the spirit of the membership, and could cause issues if BJ's ever asks for ID at checkout.
You have to clip BJ's digital coupons in your account
These days, coupons usually work in one of two ways. Either they're paper coupons that you present at the checkout, or the store uses digital coupons linked to your account that are automatically applied when you buy a qualifying item. While you can use paper coupons the old-fashioned way, BJ's digital coupons take some getting used to. Rather than simply appearing at checkout, most of them need to be manually added to your account first, a process BJ's calls "clipping." Skip this step, and you'll pay full price at the register, even if you picked up exactly the item the coupon was meant for.
To clip a coupon, you'll need to be logged into your BJ's account, either through the website or the app, with your account linked to your current membership. From there, head to the deals and coupons section, and you'll see a list of available offers. Hit "clip," and the coupon is added to your card, ready to use. It's a simple enough process, but easy to forget if you're rushing through your shopping list rather than planning ahead.
There are some "clipless coupons" that are essentially storewide promotions and are automatically applied at the register, but don't assume that this is the case every time. You might end up disappointed and with a grocery bill larger than it ought to be.
There are limits to how you can stack coupons
BJ's Wholesale Club has a generous coupon policy, which helps make it one of the cheapest wholesale chains. For instance, Costco's stance on manufacturer coupons is that they're simply not allowed. BJ's allows manufacturer coupons and the practice of "stacking," or combining more than one coupon on a single item, but there's a specific set of rules about how it works, and it's easy to get tripped up if you don't know them.
In general, you can combine one BJ's coupon with one manufacturer coupon on the same item, as long as the combined value doesn't exceed the item's retail price. Clipless coupons stack automatically on top of whatever else you're using, so you don't need to think about those. The multiple other types are a little tougher to parse out. You can't use a BJ's paper coupon and the matching digital coupon for the same offer on one item, and you can't stack two manufacturer coupons against a single item, even if they're for different offers.
That said, you can use multiple unique BJ's coupons on the same item, as long as the total discount isn't more than the retail price. So, there's no chance the store will pay you for taking an item off its hands. It's also worth checking the fine print on individual coupons, as BJ's may enforce any terms and conditions on there.
You need to return items within the time limit
Some warehouse clubs let you return almost anything at any time. You've probably heard about some of the craziest things people have returned to Costco. BJ's, on the other hand, has some clearer rules about what can be returned and when. It's still generous compared to regular grocery stores, but don't expect to return a computer keyboard you've been using for the past 10 years without the staff blinking an eye. Either return items within the time limit, or you won't get a refund.
Most general merchandise — things like toys, clothes, furniture, home and kitchen goods, and sporting equipment — can be returned within a year of purchase. But certain categories have shorter return windows. Air conditioners, patio sets and structures, and mattresses need to be returned within 30 days. Electronics like TVs, laptops, and tablets get 90 days if they're undamaged, but only 14 days if they arrive damaged. If you're unsure, check the specific rules for what you're buying rather than assuming the standard one-year window applies.
Some items aren't returnable at all, regardless of timing. That includes alcohol, tobacco, trading cards, opened DVDs and video games, gift cards, and opened massage chairs. If you buy something as part of a special event or that's marked as final sale, don't expect a refund, either.
Employees may check your receipt when you exit the store
When you leave BJ's Wholesale Club, don't be surprised if an employee stationed near the exit asks to see your receipt and glances over your cart before you can exit the store. We get that this can feel uncomfortable, but it's common practice at most warehouse retailers, and it's not a reflection on you personally, so there's no need to feel singled out. Plus, it's a rule of membership, so if you're not okay with having your cart and receipt inspected, BJ's might not be for you.
The reason for checking carts is to catch mistakes that may have happened at checkout, like an item that didn't scan properly, or spotting any cases of deliberate theft. It gives BJ's a chance to verify that what's in your cart matches what you paid for, particularly with big-ticket items like electronics or bulk purchases where an error is more costly. The check is usually quick. An employee will skim your receipt and do a basic scan of your cart, then you're free to go.
One thing to remember is to keep your receipt at hand rather than shoving it straight into your pocket or to the bottom of your bag, since nobody wants you digging around for it while a line forms behind. Yes, it's a bit obtrusive and inconvenient, but it's all part of the BJ's experience.
You must have a plus membership to save more on gas
If you want to make the biggest savings on gas, you must have a BJ's Club+ membership. This costs more up front (an additional $60 on top of the standard club membership), but between the fuel savings and the 2% rewards, it's often worth the money. There are also some other ways you can save on gas from BJ's when you know how.
Plus membership gives an extra 5 cents per gallon off fuel. And BJ's already has lower gas prices, usually around 20 cents per gallon cheaper than the average. The warehouse chain offers these low prices for the same reason Costco's gas is so cheap: They're offset by the membership fees. So, you can save a lot of money, particularly if you're willing to fork out for a Club+ membership.
On top of this, you can save on gas in other ways. BJ's has a Fuel Saver program that lets you stack items to get increasing discounts at the pump. If you buy one fuel saver item, you get 10 cents off per gallon. Buying two or three fuel saver items gives you 20 and 30 cents off, respectively. This can be applied to your next fuel top-up at BJ's filling stations within 30 days of purchase. Fuel saver items can be all kinds of things, such as pasta sauce or vitamin pills, and change regularly.
You must follow any purchase limits on items
Not everything at BJ's Wholesale Club is available in unlimited quantities, so it's worth keeping an eye out for posted limits, especially on high-demand items. While there's technically no cap on how many items you can purchase in general, certain products may be limited in quantity due to manufacturer restrictions or availability. So, there are usually no rules against buying 40 bottles of mineral water, for instance, but if it's in short supply, a limit could be put in place.
BJ's tends to post physical signs outlining any purchase limits on select products when demand outpaces supply or when an item is being sold at a particularly steep discount. When buying online, you'll notice a maximum you can add to your cart. It might seem unfair at first, but it's actually in the interest of guaranteeing that as many people as possible can access great deals or essential items that are facing supply issues.
The best way to avoid disappointment at the checkout is to watch for these signs rather than assuming you can load up your cart with as much as you want. If a limit is in place and you try to buy more, don't be surprised if a cashier asks you to put the excess back.
There are specific rules to follow when using ExpressPay
ExpressPay lets you skip the checkout line at BJ's. Rather than queuing up to pay at the register, you scan as you shop, pay in the app, and show a barcode at the door on your way out. It can be a time-saving feature when you're looking to do a quick shop, but there are rules that are easy to overlook if you're using it for the first time.
For starters, you'll need to download and sign in to the BJ's app, and you must be connected to the store's Wi-Fi for it to work properly. You're also restricted to 40 items or a total order under $1,500. Go over either limit, and the app will redirect you to a regular register to check out. Certain products are off-limits for ExpressPay, including gift cards, appliances, and age-restricted items like tobacco, alcohol, and fireworks. If you're hoping to add some coupons, only digital ones you've clipped through the app count. Paper coupons won't work with ExpressPay.
Don't assume that paying in the app means you're free to just walk out, either. A team member at the front door will scan your membership barcode and spot-check a handful of items in your cart against your receipt. Skip any of these steps, and you could end up back in a regular checkout line, which defeats the point of using ExpressPay in the first place.
BJ's reserves the right to have different prices online and in various stores
If you've ever spotted a price on BJs.com and then found something different on the shelf tag at your local club, you're not imagining things, nor is it a mistake. BJ's Wholesale Club reserves the right to have different prices online compared to its brick-and-mortar stores. There can also be price differences on the same item between stores.
Like most large retailers, BJ's may adjust prices by location based on factors like local competition, regional demand, and the cost of doing business in a particular area. So the same tub of laundry detergent might ring up differently at a club in one state compared to another, and neither price is necessarily wrong. It's simply how the business runs.
The other factor is that online and in-store inventory don't always have the same promotions at the same time. A deal on BJ's website isn't guaranteed to be the same in-store, or vice versa. This can catch folks off guard, especially if they've done their research online only to go buy the product and find it more expensive. If getting the best possible price matters to you, it's worth checking both your local club and the website before you buy, rather than assuming they'll match. It can seem unfair, but we're living in a capitalist economy, so what can you do?
There may be a minimum spend on free curbside pickup, depending on your membership type
Curbside pickup is a convenient BJ's perk, letting you shop online, drive to your local store, park in a designated spot, and have a team member load your order right into your trunk. It's a particularly useful membership perk for people short on time or with kids they don't want to drag around the store. Whether it's free depends on which membership tier you hold and how much you spend.
There's technically no minimum order size to use curbside pickup; you can order as much or as little as you like. For Club+ members, it's always free, whether you're doing a huge monthly shop or just picking up a few bits for dinner. However, standard Club members only get free pickup on orders of $50 or more. If your groceries cost less than that, you'll be charged a $3.99 pickup fee.
This is worth factoring into whether the pricier membership tier makes sense for you. If you love the convenience of curbside pickup and you regularly place small orders, those $3.99 fees can add up over the course of a year. It's also a good reminder to check your cart total before checking out. If you're a standard member sitting just under $50, it might be worth tossing one more item into your cart instead of paying the fee for a smaller order.