Warehouse stores promise big savings, but walking into BJ's Wholesale Club for the first time (or the fiftieth) without a game plan can leave you frustrated and disappointed. Unlike your regular grocery store, BJ's operates by its own set of rules, and if you don't know them going in, you risk overspending or getting told off. In serious cases, not knowing the rules could lead to a revoked membership.

The truth about BJ's Wholesale Club is that it has some quirks that set it apart from competitors like Costco and Sam's Club, from how its membership tiers work to how it handles coupons and returns. So, if you go in expecting the same rules as either a regular grocery store or a different warehouse retailer, you might find yourself in a pickle. Knowing all the BJ's rules can save you money or keep you from making a shopping faux pas. Either way, it will help you have a better experience and keep you in the store's good graces.

Whether you're a longtime member who's never quite cracked the system or you're considering signing up for the first time, it's always nice to know what you're walking into. Some of these rules are intuitive, while others seem a little strange when you're not used to them. Once you get your head around them, though, you'll be a BJ's pro. These are 11 rules to know when shopping at BJ's Wholesale Club.