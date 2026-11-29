There are more taco chains out there than the usual fast food behemoths like Taco Bell and Del Taco. And not only are some smaller chains just as tasty, they're also a level up in quality. Take Torchy's Tacos, for example, an Austin-born franchise that uses high-quality ingredients every chance it gets.

Torchy's prides itself in serving house-pressed tortillas, queso, and churros, which are all served fresh throughout the day. Its from-scratch kitchen also churns out hand-battered chicken and freshly grated cheese. The chain has sourced produce, dairy, and proteins from companies like FreshPack Produce and PRO*ACT to get fresh, local ingredients to its stores. Just as important as the actual food is how it's delivered; a smart redistribution program and well-oiled distribution centers ensure that quality ingredients hit stores at the right time without unnecessary waste or cost. Meticulous storage of perishable items and regular deliveries keeps kitchens stocked with the freshest materials.

Despite Torchy's longstanding reputation as a Mexican chain with the highest quality food, some longtime fans allege that its quality has gone down in recent years. Redditors say the portions have shrunk, the tortillas aren't what they once were, and the condiments are inconsistent, for starters. Many chalk up the changes to pandemic-related struggles and rising costs for the business, while others say it's due to the chain's rapid expansion and investor involvement. Still, it's worth trying if you never have, considering Torchy's still offers more variety and fresher food than larger chains.