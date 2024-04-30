Torchy's Tacos Most Popular Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

The bacon, egg, and cheese strays a bit from the typically elaborate tacos at Torchy's, but I wanted to try it as a baseline — it's a popular order at taquerias all over Texas, so it seemed like it should be easy for Torchy's to nail this simple classic. Sadly, it was the weakest item I sampled during this taste test.

The main problem (which was an issue for all the breakfast tacos at Torchy's) was that there were far too many eggs. If you absolutely love scrambled eggs, this might not be a problem for you, but I prefer the egg to play a supporting role in breakfast tacos. At least they were cooked properly (fluffy and set but not overdone and dry) but they overwhelmed the other toppings. The amount of bacon in the taco, while not exactly skimpy, felt inadequate in comparison to the big pile of eggs. Also, the bacon was finely chopped into bacon bits. I find it's better when left in strips because then it provides more textural contrast to the soft eggs and tortilla. The shredded cheese in the taco didn't add much to the flavor other than being salty.

This taco was served with salsa roja, Torchy's least interesting salsa. It tasted mostly like ground-up tomatoes without much seasoning, spice, or tang. Overall, this taco certainly wasn't bad, but many other places serve more delicious renditions of the bacon, egg, and cheese.