This 'Damn Good' Taco Chain Started As A Humble Food Truck
In the world of food, the biggest and most impressive restaurant empires can often develop from humble beginnings. That's certainly the case with a taco chain that promotes its offerings as "damn good food": Torchy's Tacos. This now-well-known chain with over 120 locations traces its roots to a food truck in Austin, Texas.
Torchy's founder, Mike Rypka, describes the initial location as a food trailer that first began slinging tacos back in 2006. Located in South Austin at the corner of South First Street and Bouldin Avenue, it faced no shortage of competitors in a city known for the quantity and quality of taco spots. However, Rypka and his business partners quickly established their own niche in the city's food scene, offering unique, original tacos unlike options found on any other menu.
Fast forward two decades, and Torchy's Tacos has grown from that single truck to multiple locations across more than a dozen states. Business Insider called it the best fast-food chain in America in 2018, and in 2025, Torchy's also earned the third-place spot in USA Today's readers' choice awards for best fast casual restaurant. It's been in the top five of this list every year since 2019 (except 2020).
From corporate kitchens to a taco truck to fast-casual empire
If Torchy's Tacos stands out for its distinctive options, that's likely because the chain's founder had a less-than-typical road to opening a taco truck and building a Tex-Mex empire. Mike Rypka had previously served in distinguished positions, such as executive chef of the World Bank, MTV Studios, Enron, and Dell Computer. He told Austin Monthly how his taco ideas are generated by personal inspiration, including his love of travel, rather than trying to emulate any current restaurant or food trends. This helps it truly stand out in a class of food where even delicious options can run together in the minds of diners.
The result is distinctive, popular Torchy's menu items, such as the Brushfire (jerk chicken, grilled jalapenos, and mango), Trailer Park (fried chicken, green chiles, pico de gallo, and poblano sauce), and Wrangler (beef brisket, scrambled eggs, cheese, potatoes, and tomatillo salsa), among many others. These are complemented by limited-time-only tacos and combos, which provide the chain a chance to test potential taco candidates with real-world diners. Plus, there's also a not-so-secret secret menu for those who know what to ask for.
Across Austin and America, there are countless taco trucks started by enterprising cooks with a dream. Although many may not succeed, there's no doubt Torchy's Tacos proves a single, offbeat taco trailer can grow into a thriving food business that continues to innovate after two decades.