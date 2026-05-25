This 'Damn Good' Taco Chain Started As A Humble Food Truck

In the world of food, the biggest and most impressive restaurant empires can often develop from humble beginnings. That's certainly the case with a taco chain that promotes its offerings as "damn good food": Torchy's Tacos. This now-well-known chain with over 120 locations traces its roots to a food truck in Austin, Texas.

Torchy's founder, Mike Rypka, describes the initial location as a food trailer that first began slinging tacos back in 2006. Located in South Austin at the corner of South First Street and Bouldin Avenue, it faced no shortage of competitors in a city known for the quantity and quality of taco spots. However, Rypka and his business partners quickly established their own niche in the city's food scene, offering unique, original tacos unlike options found on any other menu.

Fast forward two decades, and Torchy's Tacos has grown from that single truck to multiple locations across more than a dozen states. Business Insider called it the best fast-food chain in America in 2018, and in 2025, Torchy's also earned the third-place spot in USA Today's readers' choice awards for best fast casual restaurant. It's been in the top five of this list every year since 2019 (except 2020).