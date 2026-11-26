In a market filled with steakhouses, LongHorn has become as seasoned a name as the food it serves. It first opened its doors to the public in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1981 and has been proudly carrying on the proud Southern tradition of providing hearty grilled steaks in a cozy, polished atmosphere that is nonetheless Western-themed, expanding to over 500 locations. But it's also on the pricier side compared to options like Outback and Texas Roadhouse. So when it comes to getting the most out of your buck — and steak — familiarize yourself with LongHorn Steakhouse dining tips and options.

It's worth noting first and foremost that at the heart of LongHorn's cooking ethos is freshness. None of its steaks are frozen, and all are trimmed to custom specifications and served perfectly cooked, prepared by experts known as Grill Masters. On the menu, you have a wide selection, including the LongHorn Porterhouse, the Renegade Sirloin, the Outlaw Ribeye, and Flo's Filet (the Western theme is particularly clear in the names). Among the main things worth knowing about LongHorn's steak cooking process is that customers are given significant power over how their steaks are prepared and what seasonings go on them, including special grilling requests and borrowing butter toppers from the seafood to ensure their experience at the steakhouse is as prime as its beef cuts.