Mexican restaurants are incredibly common throughout the United States, with 85% of counties in each state offering at least one restaurant specializing in Mexican cuisine, according to the Pew Research Center. As a result, most American consumers are familiar with basic Mexican savory dishes, drinks, and a small selection of sweet treats that typically appear on restaurant menus, like classic flan. But Mexican candy shops and fully stocked grocery stores, on the other hand, are less common, which means fewer American snackers will recognize classic Mexican candy brands, let alone the sweet treats they offer.

For the sake of sweet tooths everywhere, including my own, I sought to change that. I come from a Midwestern town that absolutely fits the stereotype of having one Mexican restaurant everyone goes to after church and before the big varsity games. I've eaten my weight in chicken, cheese, and rice, and, generally speaking, I love candy. Yet, I had never heard of any of the Mexican candy brand names I found when I started my search.

So, I dove into a Mexican candy eating spree, taste-testing and ranking, from worst to best, these Mexican candies. You'll find more specific methodologies at the end. First, let's start with the most important part of this experiment: flavor.