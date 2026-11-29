Culver's is just as beloved for its Wisconsin cheese curds and ButterBurgers as for its frozen custard. With more than 40 flavors — all of which rotate as a Flavor of the Day, aside from the always-available chocolate and vanilla — fans have ever-changing options when it comes to dessert. Of the decadent choices (like Georgia Peach, Chocolate Volcano, and Mint Cookie), one comes out on top across the Midwest and beyond: Turtle.

The base is humble vanilla; it's the mix-ins that give this sundae-like Culver's frozen custard flavor its charm. It's swirled with ribbons of old-fashioned, sweet-and-salty caramel and novelty chocolate. Toasted pecans add nuttiness and texture. Culver's polled diners in every state the chain has locations in, and a whopping 54% of customers named Turtle as their favorite custard. Along with Arizona, Midwestern customers — Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin — overwhelmingly chose Turtle.

Fans' love for Turtle custard goes beyond its tasty components. The burger chain is known for its high-quality frozen custard because Culver's freshly prepares its signature sweet throughout the day with local, farm-fresh dairy to ensure peak freshness and taste. The custard is churned in small batches on-site for the optimal texture. Every variety is made with classic ingredients like cream, milk, sugar, and egg yolk to keep its flavor simple and nostalgic.