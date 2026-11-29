The Classic Culver's Frozen Custard Flavor That's Beloved Across The Midwest
Culver's is just as beloved for its Wisconsin cheese curds and ButterBurgers as for its frozen custard. With more than 40 flavors — all of which rotate as a Flavor of the Day, aside from the always-available chocolate and vanilla — fans have ever-changing options when it comes to dessert. Of the decadent choices (like Georgia Peach, Chocolate Volcano, and Mint Cookie), one comes out on top across the Midwest and beyond: Turtle.
The base is humble vanilla; it's the mix-ins that give this sundae-like Culver's frozen custard flavor its charm. It's swirled with ribbons of old-fashioned, sweet-and-salty caramel and novelty chocolate. Toasted pecans add nuttiness and texture. Culver's polled diners in every state the chain has locations in, and a whopping 54% of customers named Turtle as their favorite custard. Along with Arizona, Midwestern customers — Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin — overwhelmingly chose Turtle.
Fans' love for Turtle custard goes beyond its tasty components. The burger chain is known for its high-quality frozen custard because Culver's freshly prepares its signature sweet throughout the day with local, farm-fresh dairy to ensure peak freshness and taste. The custard is churned in small batches on-site for the optimal texture. Every variety is made with classic ingredients like cream, milk, sugar, and egg yolk to keep its flavor simple and nostalgic.
Fans love Culver's Turtle custard and similar treats
Customers in the Midwest and beyond adore the Turtle custard. "I would venture to say that [Culver's has] the best ice cream/custard in the fast food game ... It's so smooth," a YouTube creator noted in a review. Her companion added, "The pecans are fresh, delicious." A Reddit user was similarly enthusiastic, calling it "10 times better than a Turtle sundae." Someone on Yelp described the Turtle custard as "full of chocolate, big pecans, and caramel ... I considered ordering a second."
If Turtle isn't Culver's Flavor of the Day, maybe a similar flavor is. Caramel Turtle, which subs caramel custard for the vanilla, is the favorite in Illinois and Tennessee (via Culver's). There's also Turtle Cheesecake, with cheesecake pieces and chopped Dove chocolate instead of novelty chocolate, and Turtle Dove, which is the same, except with marshmallow creme in place of cheesecake. No matter the base, the ultimate Culver's ordering hack is adding toppings or mix-ins; bananas, cashews, and peanut butter are all sound pairings.
Remember — you can also order any Flavor of the Day in a hand-packed pint, allowing you to save some for later. And if Turtle isn't the Flavor of the Day, the Turtle sundae — a permanent dessert of vanilla (or chocolate) custard with roasted pecans, hot fudge, caramel, and a cherry — is a fair substitute.