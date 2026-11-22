Stout is one of those beers that people often love or hate. And people who love it can be obsessed, leaving them at a loss when they want to branch out. There are, however, plenty of other styles of beer to try if you like stout. Whether it's the dark, roasty flavors, the richness, or the intensity you love, you'll find something else to sip on.

I'm a former bartender and a beer fan who regularly pens articles about brews in my work as a food and drink writer. However, I wanted to get a range of opinions, so alongside my own recommendations, I interviewed three experts. To get the best recs, I spoke with Conclave Brewing owner and head brewer Carl Alfaro, Fonthill Brewing owner Richard Simm, and Matt Cromwell, head beer dude at Napa Palisades Beer Company. They had some creative suggestions about what to drink if you like stout and want to expand your horizons

"Malt is the spirit and backbone of beer, and it's often overlooked next to hops," says Matt Cromwell. Stout is a malt-forward beer, which makes a big difference to the kids of alternatives you might choose. "If you like stout, the first question is what you like about it," Cromwell continues. "If it's the coffee and chocolate, start with roast. If it's the body and richness, go with bready or caramel malts," he suggests. With that in mind, here are some beer styles to try for fans of stout.