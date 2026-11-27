Fluffy and golden brown, McDonald's breakfast biscuits have been a U.S. menu staple since the chain introduced them in 1986. The Bama Companies, Inc. — a female-owned, third-generation enterprise in Tulsa, Oklahoma — is the only publicly listed supplier of this Golden Arches item.

Paula Marshall, Bama's chairman and CEO, said in a 2025 McDonald's corporate statement, "The Bama Companies has been a proud McDonald's Supplier since 1968, when the original apple pie was introduced. In addition to pies, our nearly 900 team members also work to produce biscuits and hotcakes to the McDonald's System."

According to McDonald's employees on Reddit, The Bama Companies' biscuits are delivered pre-baked and frozen. They slice easily once they're reheated in an on-site convection oven. As one user explained in 2017, "They come frozen in packages of 16. They are called 'E-Z split biscuits' and after we bake them, they split down the middle perfectly."