Here's Who Supplies McDonald's Biscuits For Breakfast Sandwiches
Fluffy and golden brown, McDonald's breakfast biscuits have been a U.S. menu staple since the chain introduced them in 1986. The Bama Companies, Inc. — a female-owned, third-generation enterprise in Tulsa, Oklahoma — is the only publicly listed supplier of this Golden Arches item.
Paula Marshall, Bama's chairman and CEO, said in a 2025 McDonald's corporate statement, "The Bama Companies has been a proud McDonald's Supplier since 1968, when the original apple pie was introduced. In addition to pies, our nearly 900 team members also work to produce biscuits and hotcakes to the McDonald's System."
According to McDonald's employees on Reddit, The Bama Companies' biscuits are delivered pre-baked and frozen. They slice easily once they're reheated in an on-site convection oven. As one user explained in 2017, "They come frozen in packages of 16. They are called 'E-Z split biscuits' and after we bake them, they split down the middle perfectly."
What to expect from a McDonald's biscuit sandwich
The Bama Companies is the exclusively supplier of McDonald's apple pies, but its pre-baked and frozen biscuits aren't available at all of the chain's locations. If you're lucky, you might find a Golden Arches that offers scratch-made biscuits. These are mixed and baked daily by designated biscuit makers, a surprisingly fresh choice for a restaurant chain with plenty of pre-cooked breakfast items.
While there's not much that can go wrong with a plain biscuit, McDonald's various and often limited-edition breakfast biscuit sandwiches receive lots of customer attention, both positive and negative. For example, one person on Reddit wrote that the chain's classic Bacon, Egg & Cheese offering "will always be a favorite breakfast sandwich for me." Some McDonald's locations in the South and Midwest even sell biscuits with sausage gravy.
On the negative side, we ranked the Sausage Biscuit as the worst McDonald's breakfast sandwich due to its slim meat patty, and while the Honey Brown Butter Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit entered the market in 2026 as a highly anticipated new fast food item, customers on Reddit have expressed disgust over the sauce, which one user described as "weirdly citrusy and acidic. Very nasty."