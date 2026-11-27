According to the most recent archeological discoveries at the University of Tel Aviv, humans have been cooking with fire for at least 780,000 years (via Wild beim Wild). Open fires led to hearths and shelters, which eventually led to wood stoves, until the first gas stove was patented in England in 1826. Throughout the rest of the 1800s and into the early 1900s, the gas stove was slowly introduced commercially before finally being adopted for home use when gas lines became more popular.

During the late 1800s and early 1900s, the electric stove using coiled heating elements was also introduced, while the invention of the glass-top electric stove occurred in the mid-1900s. And in the 2000s, the induction stovetop started becoming more and more popular. Even with this new technology and the ongoing gas vs. electric stove debate, a 2021 study by National Association of Home Builders found a slight majority of homebuyers and 96% of chefs prefer cooking with gas (via American Gas Association).

So what makes cooking with gas so preferable? While all of the above technologies have their strengths and weaknesses, there are clear advantages to using gas stovetops and that direct flame we've been cooking with for hundreds of thousands of years, across every culture and cuisine.