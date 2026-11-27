It can be tricky getting used to an induction cooktop, but it helps to understand what's happening. They work by creating an electromagnetic current that flows through a copper coil under the surface of the cooker, which induces a magnetic current. But your cookware needs to be compatible, or no heat is generated. That's okay because there's only a handful of types of cookware you can't use on an induction stovetop. But it's also what changes how you cook.

Your cookware will heat up quickly, so keep a close eye when preheating water or oil. With traditional electric stovetops, you might have had time to chop vegetables or measure ingredients during this step, whereas now, it's a good idea to prep in advance. And definitely don't be tempted to use a high setting to preheat quickly — starting lower is recommended, in fact, at least until you get used to the controls. So pay close attention, because these quick power changes are one of the advantages of switching to an induction stovetop.

While cooking, make smaller changes to the heat setting rather than anticipating a lag and overcompensating like you would with regular electric. You will notice that induction stovetops remain cooler than traditional electric cooktops on the areas not being used, so spillages can be wiped up straight away. When you're finished cooking, the induction stops working once a pan is removed, so your cooktop should cool off faster.