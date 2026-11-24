4 Walmart Steaks Worth Buying In 2026
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There is no shortage of techniques for cooking a steak, and there are plenty of tips to make sure the meat is flavorful – now it's up to you to enter the kitchen and make the meal with confidence. Choosing the right cut is one of the most important parts of ensuring that your beefy main is the satisfying centerpiece you intended, and this decision begins at the store. Many customers point to chains like H-E-B, Kroger, and Whole Foods as the grocery stores with the best Prime steaks, but a few budget retailers made that same list. One was Walmart, which has quite a few customer-approved cuts to choose from.
We've rounded up the top four steaks that are worth tossing on the grill, broiling in the oven, or sizzling on the stovetop. Each of our picks (with the exception of one) is sourced from USDA Choice Angus Beef. All you need after grabbing the one you want, be it a T-bone, ribeye, New York strip, or bottom round, is a solid seasoning blend, tongs, and a hearty appetite.
T-bone
T-bone steaks bring the best of both worlds to the table with filet mignon on one side of the bone and New York strip on the other. This short loin cut tends to sport a decent amount of marbling, even if you're opting for USDA Choice instead of Prime (though you should always inspect the individual packages before buying). Walmart's Angus T-bone scores high in the customer satisfaction department, with over 10,000 people weighing in and giving mostly four- and five-star ratings. On the store's website, one reviewer commented, "I was impressed with this steak. It was very juicy ... Go Walmart. I'll be purchasing this steak again in the future." As for negative reviews, many of those commenters mentioned they had the steak delivered, so we'd recommend heading into the store to pick yours out.
A few reviews also mentioned one side of the T-bone turning tough when cooked. Since there are two different cuts (package weights typically range from 1.45 to 3.25 pounds), you'll want to take care when heating so both cook to the desired temperature. If you're grilling, try a quick sear on either side before finishing over indirect heat and keeping an eye on internal temperature using a thermometer. Another method that works well is reverse searing. Sous vide is always a great choice for steak, especially if you're concerned about overcooking it.
Ribeye
Ribeye steaks are a favorite among Michelin-starred chefs, and a lot of restaurants serve a good one, but you can easily make a version that hits all the right notes at home. Walmart's single-pack Angus ribeye clocks in between .9 and 1.6 pounds and is cut about 1¼ inches thick. A larger package might be enough to feed a few people, or be an ideal option for meal prepping.
This one has garnered almost 15,000 ratings, with 84% of them being four or five stars. A reviewer on the Walmart site remarks, "These steaks were melt-in-your-mouth delicious! They were a nice size, not a lot of fat, and tasted great." A fellow customer noted that the $15.87-per-pound price was "Worth every penny. I eat rarer than most Midwesterners enjoy. But I love Ribeye." As is true of other steaks, reviewers were more likely to give lower reviews when the package was pre-ordered rather than selected and bought in person.
Once you've procured your ribeye, there are nearly endless meaty meals you can whip up. Sure, you can serve it on its own with steakhouse-style sides, but you can also use it in a variety of global dishes like classic steak frites and stir-fries, or cubed and cooked in a Mexican-inspired sauce served over rice.
New York Strip
There's lots to love about New York strip steaks. They're known for their beefy flavor and balanced texture thanks to their somewhat uniform distribution of fat and firm muscle. The Angus beef New York strip from Walmart, when packaged singularly, runs between .6 and 1.5 pounds and measures about three-quarters of an inch thick.
Reviewers report needing to do very little in terms of preparation for this cut, just incorporating their own favorite seasonings and using their preferred cooking technique. One wrote on the chain's site, "This 12-oz NY Strip steak was fresh, very good, tender and tasty," and another chimed in, "We are always pleased with the taste and quality each time we have purchased the steak." The jury is still out on the amount of fat, though, with some saying there's too little, others reporting too much, and at least one stating that it's just the right amount.
This is another cut that flies well solo, with nearly any side dishes you'd want to pair it with. It's also a great go-to for topping salads, wrapping into tortillas with veggies and condiments for a leftovers-based lunch, or even using in place of filet mignon for steak au poivre.
Thin Sliced Bottom Round Beef Steak
Bottom round may not seem to fit in the same category as some of the more desirable cuts on the list that you might use to impress a guest or grill up for date night. But hear us out when we say these thin slices of bottom round at Walmart absolutely deserve a place in your cart — for the right meal. With eight slices per package that are each about ⅛ inch thick, they can be a great option for nights when you're short on time but still want steak for dinner.
One enthusiast on Walmart's site shared, "These steaks are quick and easy to fry up and I serve them alongside a baked potato and a vegetable. There's enough in the pack for my family of 3 to have 2 meals." Another cited that they're perfect for beef jerky, saying, "Finding the perfect uniform thickness for jerky can be such a hassle, but this thin-sliced bottom round is an absolute dream!"
Depending on hunger levels, how many people are coming to the table, and how you're using the bottom round, just one package (which falls somewhere between .34 and 2 pounds) may be all you need. Consider using it for fajitas or stir-fries, whip up some steak sandwiches, or add it to veggie or grain-based bowls for an easy lunch or dinner. And if you want to add extra flavor, try hitting up the condiment aisle for a solid steak marinade.