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There is no shortage of techniques for cooking a steak, and there are plenty of tips to make sure the meat is flavorful – now it's up to you to enter the kitchen and make the meal with confidence. Choosing the right cut is one of the most important parts of ensuring that your beefy main is the satisfying centerpiece you intended, and this decision begins at the store. Many customers point to chains like H-E-B, Kroger, and Whole Foods as the grocery stores with the best Prime steaks, but a few budget retailers made that same list. One was Walmart, which has quite a few customer-approved cuts to choose from.

We've rounded up the top four steaks that are worth tossing on the grill, broiling in the oven, or sizzling on the stovetop. Each of our picks (with the exception of one) is sourced from USDA Choice Angus Beef. All you need after grabbing the one you want, be it a T-bone, ribeye, New York strip, or bottom round, is a solid seasoning blend, tongs, and a hearty appetite.