When you see a bottle of white wine, your first instinct might be to pour yourself a cold crisp glass. And while this vino tastes delicious on its own, it's also a kitchen staple that can help elevate even the simplest of recipes. Even just a splash can bring brightness and acidity to an otherwise ordinary dish.

Whether you're deglazing a pan to make a sauce or steaming your favorite shellfish, white wine is a flavorful and versatile tool to add to your kitchen arsenal. But not all white wines are ideal for cooking. Dry wines with good acidity and balance flavors tend to work best, offering the most versatility and depth. And don't forget about price — you wouldn't want to waste a glass of ultra-expensive wine in your next pan sauce or pot of fondue. That's where Costco comes in.

Known for its steals and deals, Costco is the perfect place to shop for white wine, too. From boxed options to affordable bottles from the brand's in-house label, the warehouse retailer has something for every home cook looking to keep some vino on hand. Read on to discover the best white wines from Costco for cooking. All prices were sourced directly from Costco or Warehouse Runner — a third-party website that aggregates and averages the warehouse's prices — and were accurate at the time of writing. Prices and availability may vary by location.