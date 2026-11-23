The 7 Best White Wines From Costco For Cooking
When you see a bottle of white wine, your first instinct might be to pour yourself a cold crisp glass. And while this vino tastes delicious on its own, it's also a kitchen staple that can help elevate even the simplest of recipes. Even just a splash can bring brightness and acidity to an otherwise ordinary dish.
Whether you're deglazing a pan to make a sauce or steaming your favorite shellfish, white wine is a flavorful and versatile tool to add to your kitchen arsenal. But not all white wines are ideal for cooking. Dry wines with good acidity and balance flavors tend to work best, offering the most versatility and depth. And don't forget about price — you wouldn't want to waste a glass of ultra-expensive wine in your next pan sauce or pot of fondue. That's where Costco comes in.
Known for its steals and deals, Costco is the perfect place to shop for white wine, too. From boxed options to affordable bottles from the brand's in-house label, the warehouse retailer has something for every home cook looking to keep some vino on hand. Read on to discover the best white wines from Costco for cooking. All prices were sourced directly from Costco or Warehouse Runner — a third-party website that aggregates and averages the warehouse's prices — and were accurate at the time of writing. Prices and availability may vary by location.
Kirkland Signature Friuli Grave Pinot Grigio
For an average price of about $5, it's hard to beat Kirkland Signature Friuli Grave Pinot Grigio. The Italian wine comes from a region known for its crisp whites, and it has tasting notes of tropical and stone fruit, apple, and lemon, giving it a clean, bright taste.
Despite its bargain-basement pricing, this wine is still delicious and perfect to enjoy on a warm summer's day — but it's also ideal for cooking thanks to its affordable price tag. With its neutral flavor and dryness, pinot grigio in general is a highly adaptable cooking white wine, and the same is true of this Kirkland variety.
Grab a bottle of this fan-favorite vino and use it to add acidity and richness to your favorite pan sauces, braises, or pasta and seafood dishes. Pinot grigio is one of the best wines to use when making classic seafood dishes like shrimp scampi or fish with white wine sauce. The acidity cuts through the butteriness of the sauces without overpowering the delicate seafood flavors. It's also a great choice for steaming mussels or adding some brightness to a creamy risotto.
Kirkland Signature Ti Point Sauvignon Blanc
Kirkland Signature Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc has all of the hallmarks of this type of wine: It's crisp, acidic, and filled with bright flavors of apple, stone fruit, and citrus. With an average rating of nearly 90 points based on consumer reviews, it punches well above its price tag of only about $7 per bottle.
It's also the perfect wine for keeping on hand to add to your favorite recipes. Like pinot grigio, sauvignon blanc is one of the most versatile white wines for cooking because of its citrus flavors and dryness. It's particularly well-paired with seafood dishes, but it would also complement green vegetables.
Try incorporating it as a white wine sauce into a dish of chicken or roasted asparagus, or even adding it to a creamy mushroom vegetable risotto. The wine's citrus notes make it an especially good option for recipes that call for fresh lemon juice or herbs like parsley, basil, and dill; the wine will help accentuate those fresh, herbaceous flavors.
Kirkland Signature Chablis
Made with chardonnay grapes grown in Burgundy, France, Kirkland Signature Chablis is defined by its refreshing acidity and minerality. Flavors of lemon, apple, and pear define the tasting notes, making it perfect for pairing with seafood, poultry, and soft cheeses.
It's a similar yet more affordable option to Kirkland Signature Premier Cru Chablis, which goes for about $23 a bottle. In comparison, at about $15, the regular Chablis offers a more palatable price tag to use for cooking.
Unlike many chardonnays (particularly from California), Chablis has little to no oak aging, making it a better and more versatile option for cooking. A heavily oaked wine can infuse bitterness into a dish as it reduces, but the bright and acidic Chablis tends to work well in lighter dishes. This Kirkland variety is delicious in a pot of steamed mussels with garlic and shallots or in a classic beurre blanc sauce. Another perk? It's a slightly pricier, higher-quality pick, so it's perfect for enjoying a glass alongside your finished meal.
Kirkland Signature California Pinot Grigio boxed
Though boxed wine may seem lowbrow to some, it's actually an amazing affordable alternative to many bottled options. And don't be fooled — that affordability doesn't always translate to poor quality. Kirkland Signature California Pinot Grigio is crisp and bright, with notes of pineapple, grapefruit, and pear. It's refreshing, not too sweet, and ends with a dry, tart finish.
The taste and price tag (about $14 per 3-liter box) make this wine perfect for keeping on hand for hosting and entertaining — but it's also ideal for cooking, too. One of the biggest perks of cooking with boxed wine in general is that it stays fresh for much longer than bottled wine (even up to six weeks) once it's opened, thanks to limited oxygen exposure. If you only need a quarter-cup of wine to deglaze a pan or add to a sauce, you don't have to worry about wasting the rest of a bottle.
A to Z Wineworks Unoaked Chardonnay
While cooking with oaked chardonnay usually isn't recommended because of the wine's tannins, this unoaked alternative adds flavor and brightness to your favorite dishes. Like many other white wines, A to Z Wineworks Oregon Chardonnay features bright, citrus and tropical fruit flavors, with notes of cucumber, melon, and apple. It's clean, crisp, and medium-bodied. At just under $12 per bottle, the price is hard to beat.
Seafood dishes, salads, and poultry pair beautifully when drinking this wine, and those pairings can help guide you when cooking with it, too. This unoaked chardonnay lends itself particularly well to creamy, indulgent dishes where the acidity helps balance rich ingredients like butter and cream. Try adding it to a creamy chicken and leek pie or use it as the base for a white wine cream sauce over pasta or seasonal veggies.
Cavit Pinot Grigio
For about $12, you can score this 1.5-liter bottle of Cavit Pinot Grigio on your next Costco run. While the price may seem too good to be true, you don't have to sacrifice quality for cost. Made in Italy, this wine has a medium acidity and body, with tasting notes of lemon, lime, pear, and apple. It may not be the most impressive pinot grigio on the market, but it's simple, well-made, and perfect for parties or cooking.
The large-format bottles are especially great for recipes that require large quantities of wine, like a three-cheese fondue that may call for several cups of vino. The understated flavor is also a versatile choice for recipes where other ingredients should take center stage and the pinot grigio is just a supporting character, like vegetable or seafood stock. The wine's moderate acidity can also help balance the savory flavors of heartier dishes, like stew, without adding unwanted tartness as the liquid reduces.
Torre de Ermelo Albariño Rías Baixas
This Spanish white wine is made from 100% albariño grapes in the Valle de Salnés — an area in the coastal region of Galicia in northwestern Spain. It has a bright citrus and stone fruit flavor with a combination of acidity and minerality that make it clean, crisp, and food-friendly.
Given Galicia's reputation for exceptional seafood, the region's traditional cuisine is the ideal inspiration for cooking with this wine. Vieiras en su concha — or scallops baked in their shells with aromatics, white wine, tomatoes, and breadcrumbs — is a delicious option, as is almejas a la marinera, or clams in a white wine sauce. The wine's minerality complements the brininess of the shellfish, and the citrus notes uplift the onions, garlic, and other aromatics. At about $15 a bottle, it's a little more expensive than most wines recommended for cooking — but it's the perfect excuse to enjoy a glass with your food, too.
Methodology
We considered four main factors when selecting Costco's best white wines for cooking: flavor versatility, affordability, and overall quality. We prioritized wines with balanced flavor profiles that would complement a wide range of dishes and not overpower other ingredients. Price was also a consideration because there is less reason to splurge on an expensive bottle when many budget-friendly options deliver delicious results when cooking. We did, however, take customer reviews into account for the overall drinking quality of each wine, aiming to strike a balance between affordability and flavor so that each selection is just as enjoyable to drink as it would be in your favorite recipe.