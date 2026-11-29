The Simple Changes That Give KFC's Chicken Sandwich A French Flair
KFC may be named after Kentucky, but its popularity has spread well beyond the Bluegrass State. The fried chicken chain is one of the most international fast food chicken joints, with some 34,000 locations across 149 countries. Part of the reason for the franchise's global success is its knack for adapting menus to local tastes with international KFC menu items you won't find in the United States. Case in point: In France, KFC's classic chicken sandwich comes with a more exciting combo of toppings and sauces.
The Colonel Original sandwich is the French equivalent of KFC's signature chicken sandwich, but instead of pickles and mayonnaise, it's topped with melty cheddar cheese and lettuce. Neither cheese nor lettuce is standard fare on the American KFC menu, and they aren't the only unique differences. The French version also comes with two sauces you won't find on U.S. menus: original sauce and burger sauce.
One French reviewer, who ordered the double version (yes, two chicken fillets) said the sandwich was well-balanced in terms of flavor and texture, with tender, juicy meat and a super-satisfying crunch when you bite in. While there are two sauces, they said the amount of sauce was just right to provide flavor without overpowering the rest of the sandwich. The lettuce brings a fresh snap while the cheddar complements the other ingredients, though they didn't single it out for any particular praise, otherwise. (Article translated from French by the browser.)
How to recreate the Colonel Original sandwich in the US
If you're craving this cheesy, crunchy French sandwich without setting foot on an airplane, you can recreate the Colonel Original sandwich in the United States, but you'll need some help from the supermarket. First, order a classic chicken sandwich without the pickles or mayo and a side of KFC sauce. Unfortunately, KFC doesn't offer lettuce or cheddar cheese on its standard U.S. menu, so you'll have to take it home to finish it up. Add a slice of your favorite cheddar cheese underneath and on top of the fried chicken, and then put the lettuce on top of that.
The Original Sauce that comes on the French sandwich is a creamy, mayo-like condiment seasoned with KFC's signature top-secret blend of herbs and spices. It's not available in the U.S., but it's likely quite similar to KFC sauce, which you can add to your chicken sandwich for around $0.50. Both are creamy, tangy flagship sauces flavored with mustard, herbs, and spices, and their nutritional information and ingredients are quite similar (if you assume the Italian and French sauces are the same, which they do appear to be). The biggest difference between the European and American sauces is that KFC sauce also contains ketchup. The burger sauce is more of an enigma, but it appears that, like most burger sauces, it's some combination of mayonnaise, mustard, and ketchup. You could replace this with a few packs of these condiments or add store-bought burger sauce at home.
To approximate the full French KFC experience at home, serve your sandwich with a side of classic frites (aka french fries) or a cobette (corn on the cob). Wash it down with a regionally specific beverage, such as Orangina or fancy French sparkling water Perrier.