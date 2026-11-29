KFC may be named after Kentucky, but its popularity has spread well beyond the Bluegrass State. The fried chicken chain is one of the most international fast food chicken joints, with some 34,000 locations across 149 countries. Part of the reason for the franchise's global success is its knack for adapting menus to local tastes with international KFC menu items you won't find in the United States. Case in point: In France, KFC's classic chicken sandwich comes with a more exciting combo of toppings and sauces.

The Colonel Original sandwich is the French equivalent of KFC's signature chicken sandwich, but instead of pickles and mayonnaise, it's topped with melty cheddar cheese and lettuce. Neither cheese nor lettuce is standard fare on the American KFC menu, and they aren't the only unique differences. The French version also comes with two sauces you won't find on U.S. menus: original sauce and burger sauce.

One French reviewer, who ordered the double version (yes, two chicken fillets) said the sandwich was well-balanced in terms of flavor and texture, with tender, juicy meat and a super-satisfying crunch when you bite in. While there are two sauces, they said the amount of sauce was just right to provide flavor without overpowering the rest of the sandwich. The lettuce brings a fresh snap while the cheddar complements the other ingredients, though they didn't single it out for any particular praise, otherwise. (Article translated from French by the browser.)