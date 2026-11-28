Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter-Filled Pretzel Nuggets?
Kirkland Signature peanut butter-filled pretzel nuggets are firmly established as one of the Costco foods you need to try before you die. The salty, nutty, crunchy treats have developed a devoted fan base over the years, leading many customers to wonder what company actually makes the beloved snacks (especially after the cherished Costco pretzels briefly disappeared in 2023). Costco is often less-than-transparent about the companies that make its private-label products, but in this case, evidence suggests that the brand behind Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels is Utz/H.K. Anderson.
H.K. Anderson is a classic pretzel brand founded in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in 1888. The company became a power player in the peanut butter pretzel market in the late 20th century, and was purchased by Utz (the iconic Pennsylvania-born potato chip brand) in 2020. Costco's peanut butter pretzels have been sold with a label bearing the Kirkland Signature and H.K. Anderson logos, but the newest version of the packaging does not include any references to the other company. However, the ingredients and nutrition information are nearly identical, suggesting that Utz/H.K. Anderson still makes the savory treats for Costco. Some sources posit that the peanut butter pretzels are now made by Illinois-based private label giant TreeHouse Foods, but neither company has confirmed the supplier switch, so Utz/H.K. Anderson is still the strongest contender.
Are Costco's Kirkland Signature peanut butter-filled pretzel nuggets worth buying?
Costco's Kirkland Signature peanut butter-filled pretzel nuggets come in a 55-ounce container, which typically costs between $9 and $12. There's not a ton of variety in the peanut butter pretzel market, and Costco's version doesn't necessarily stand out from the crowd — the most notable characteristic is that the peanut butter is made with Valencia peanuts, which are known for their naturally sweet flavor. Reviewers praise the nuggets for their crispiness and superb salt-to-pretzel ratio, which makes them easy to down by the handful at any time of day or night. One Reddit user gushed, "These are the best peanut butter pretzels I've ever had. I love them so much that I ate the whole canister in six days." In other words, these pretzel nuggets leave no crumbs.
If you're not a Costco member, good news — you can buy H.K. Anderson peanut butter pretzels at CVS, Walmart, Publix, and other nationwide retailers, although at around $9 to $12 for a 24-ounce container, they're over double the price of the bulk Costco version. As previously mentioned, we can't be 100% sure that Utz/H.K. Anderson makes the Kirkland Signature snacks, but we do know that H.K. Anderson placed third in our ranking of peanut butter pretzels, praised for their salty-sweet balance and deep toasty flavor. That's not unlike Kirkland Signature peanut butter-filled pretzel nuggets, the versatile snack at an excellent value, and well worth picking up on your next Costco run.