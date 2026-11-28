Kirkland Signature peanut butter-filled pretzel nuggets are firmly established as one of the Costco foods you need to try before you die. The salty, nutty, crunchy treats have developed a devoted fan base over the years, leading many customers to wonder what company actually makes the beloved snacks (especially after the cherished Costco pretzels briefly disappeared in 2023). Costco is often less-than-transparent about the companies that make its private-label products, but in this case, evidence suggests that the brand behind Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels is Utz/H.K. Anderson.

H.K. Anderson is a classic pretzel brand founded in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in 1888. The company became a power player in the peanut butter pretzel market in the late 20th century, and was purchased by Utz (the iconic Pennsylvania-born potato chip brand) in 2020. Costco's peanut butter pretzels have been sold with a label bearing the Kirkland Signature and H.K. Anderson logos, but the newest version of the packaging does not include any references to the other company. However, the ingredients and nutrition information are nearly identical, suggesting that Utz/H.K. Anderson still makes the savory treats for Costco. Some sources posit that the peanut butter pretzels are now made by Illinois-based private label giant TreeHouse Foods, but neither company has confirmed the supplier switch, so Utz/H.K. Anderson is still the strongest contender.