With complaints ranging from unsatisfactory food quality to deplorable restaurant conditions, some people can't stand Long John Silver's. However, a recent menu item shows you shouldn't dismiss the seafood chain just yet. Arriving in summer 2026, the Old Bay with ranch dipping sauce was an unexpected hit. The new condiment was paired with the chain's fried pickles, and both were featured in our review of Long John Silver's new menu items. A mere dipping sauce it may be, but ranch with Old Bay seems to have made a big impression on diners.

When the restaurant announced the menu addition on Facebook, a commenter admitted, "I was skeptical, but I wish I had ordered more!" Elsewhere on the social media platform, a customer said, "Old Bay ranch is next level," while a member of the Pickle Paradise Recipes group declared, "I tried the fried pickles ... DELICIOUS!!!! The Old Bay ranch is also bomb." In case you're not familiar, Old Bay is an iconic seasoning blend often paired with seafood. The ingredient label says the blend contains 18 distinct herbs and spices, but only lists celery salt, red pepper, black pepper, and paprika. Old Bay might contain spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and mustard powder as well, but the brand prefers to keep its proprietary blend under wraps.