The Long John Silver's Item That's Earning Praise In 2026
With complaints ranging from unsatisfactory food quality to deplorable restaurant conditions, some people can't stand Long John Silver's. However, a recent menu item shows you shouldn't dismiss the seafood chain just yet. Arriving in summer 2026, the Old Bay with ranch dipping sauce was an unexpected hit. The new condiment was paired with the chain's fried pickles, and both were featured in our review of Long John Silver's new menu items. A mere dipping sauce it may be, but ranch with Old Bay seems to have made a big impression on diners.
When the restaurant announced the menu addition on Facebook, a commenter admitted, "I was skeptical, but I wish I had ordered more!" Elsewhere on the social media platform, a customer said, "Old Bay ranch is next level," while a member of the Pickle Paradise Recipes group declared, "I tried the fried pickles ... DELICIOUS!!!! The Old Bay ranch is also bomb." In case you're not familiar, Old Bay is an iconic seasoning blend often paired with seafood. The ingredient label says the blend contains 18 distinct herbs and spices, but only lists celery salt, red pepper, black pepper, and paprika. Old Bay might contain spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and mustard powder as well, but the brand prefers to keep its proprietary blend under wraps.
Origins of Old Bay Ranch (and can you still get it?)
In a Long John Silver's press release announcing the arrival of Fried Pickles and Old Bay Ranch, Meredith Smith (the chain's director of brand marketing) said the items were inspired by the pickle craze currently sweeping the nation. "We batter fish for a living, so putting it on pickles felt like the obvious place to start," Smith explained. "Then we paired them with Ranch with Old Bay and knew we had something special."
As for whether this coveted condiment is still available at Long John Silver's, it appears to still be available at certain locations as of November 2026. Both the Old Bay ranch sauce and fried pickles are limited-time options, but the chain didn't specify an end date, so be sure to check your local LJS location for its availability. It's also possible the sauce will make a return in the future. For instance, the nostalgic classic Crispy Chicken Wings came back in fall 2026, but the item appears to be a reimaging of Peg-Legs, aka miniature chicken drumsticks, that were available at the restaurant in the '70s. Here's hoping consumers won't have to wait decades for the auspicious return of Ranch with Old Bay.