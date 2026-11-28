Let's be clear, blueberries are already pretty amazing on their own. They're packed with beneficial nutrients and fiber and are naturally delicious. But have you ever noticed what happens when you combine them with an ingredient that seems to complement them perfectly? There are a few pretty unexpected ingredients that pair well with blueberries, such as beets, beer, and even hot sauce. But there's a spice you may not have considered: ground coriander.

Similar to why mixing coffee into your chocolate cake brings out the chocolate flavor, mixing ground coriander into your blueberry recipe helps bring out the blueberry flavor. Why? Turns out that both blueberries and coriander contain similar percentages of a flavor compound called linalool. When paired together, the coriander boosts the flavor profile of the blueberries. If you're wondering if the leafy version of coriander -– cilantro -– pairs well with blueberries, the answer is yes, but not because of the linalool content, since there's a lower amount in leafy cilantro.