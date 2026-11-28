Give Blueberries A Major Flavor Boost By Topping Them With This Seasoning
Let's be clear, blueberries are already pretty amazing on their own. They're packed with beneficial nutrients and fiber and are naturally delicious. But have you ever noticed what happens when you combine them with an ingredient that seems to complement them perfectly? There are a few pretty unexpected ingredients that pair well with blueberries, such as beets, beer, and even hot sauce. But there's a spice you may not have considered: ground coriander.
Similar to why mixing coffee into your chocolate cake brings out the chocolate flavor, mixing ground coriander into your blueberry recipe helps bring out the blueberry flavor. Why? Turns out that both blueberries and coriander contain similar percentages of a flavor compound called linalool. When paired together, the coriander boosts the flavor profile of the blueberries. If you're wondering if the leafy version of coriander -– cilantro -– pairs well with blueberries, the answer is yes, but not because of the linalool content, since there's a lower amount in leafy cilantro.
How to combine blueberries with coriander
Before mixing it into your cherished recipes, you may be wondering what coriander is and what it tastes like. It has a subtle citrus, nutty taste, but you won't taste the coriander in your recipe, just like you don't taste coffee added to a chocolate cake recipe. It will just enhance the blueberry taste. Generally, ¼ teaspoon of ground coriander is all it takes to boost the flavor of any blueberry recipe like muffins, bread, or pie.
You can find ground coriander or coriander seeds in the spice aisle of most grocery stores or online retailers. Users on Reddit have strong opinions about ground coriander, suggesting that grinding the seeds yourself will always result in the best, freshest flavor. When it's time to source the fruit, don't make these common mistakes when purchasing blueberries, including buying them out of season or failing to check for moisture inside the package. Have fun trying this new blueberry-and-coriander combination in recipes like blueberry muffins or blueberry pie. You may never go back to plain blueberries again.