Your Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Will Be Freshest If You Order At These Times
Popeyes ranks as the top chain restaurant for fried chicken, according to customers, and people love its classic chicken sandwich, made with marinated deep fried chicken breast, toasted buttery brioche buns, pickles, and mayo. But did you know there are certain times to pop into Popeyes where you're more likely to get your chicken fresh, juicy, and full of flavor? While you might need to wait a little longer for your sandwich, visiting Popeyes during peak hours means staff will be churning out fresh chicken as orders come in. The busiest times tend to be between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Heading there a little toward the end of a busy service should mean you'll get chicken that's not yet been sold — but also not left to dry out under a hot lamp. Another time to visit for fresh chicken is first thing in the morning. Many Popeyes fans agreed on Reddit the early bird gets the freshest chicken, with one saying, "Opening for sure, or when it's super busy," and another adding, "Ideally order during peak times or first thing in the morning." However, if you visit later in the afternoon, you'll likely end up with chicken that's still perfectly fine to eat, just not fresh from the fryer. One person on Reddit said, "I normally go to Popeyes after 5 p.m., but 9/10 times, the chicken skin is barely crispy at best and actually soggy at worst, probably because it's been sitting there for hours."
How to get Popeyes chicken cooked fresh any time of day
If you're craving Popeyes chicken and can't visit when it's likely to be cooked fresh, there's a handy hack to get it nice and juicy, with perfectly crispy coating — after all, that's the reason why Popeyes chicken is so delicious. If you don't mind waiting, simply ask for your chicken to be cooked fresh. When someone asked on Reddit if you can request freshly cooked chicken at Popeyes, a commenter replied, "Yes you can. It does take a good 12 to 15 minutes for them to cook it, though," while on another Reddit post, someone said, "I request fresh every single time. I don't mind the wait."
A perfectly cooked fast food chicken sandwich is hard to beat, but our favorites at Popeyes include the Classic and Spicy Chicken Sandwich, which are fairly like-for-like when it comes to nutritional value — each containing 700 calories, 50 grams of carbs, 42 grams of fat, and 28 grams of protein — and that's because the sandwiches are identical, only with spicy mayo added for the spicy version. You can also now get a Honey Chicken Biscuit sandwich, which features Popeyes classic chicken breast coated in crunchy Southern breading on a warm buttermilk biscuit with honey sauce on the side. The sandwich is similar in nutritional value to others on the menu, with 730 calories, 67 grams of carbs, 41 grams of fat, and 23 grams of protein.