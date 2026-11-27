Popeyes ranks as the top chain restaurant for fried chicken, according to customers, and people love its classic chicken sandwich, made with marinated deep fried chicken breast, toasted buttery brioche buns, pickles, and mayo. But did you know there are certain times to pop into Popeyes where you're more likely to get your chicken fresh, juicy, and full of flavor? While you might need to wait a little longer for your sandwich, visiting Popeyes during peak hours means staff will be churning out fresh chicken as orders come in. The busiest times tend to be between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Heading there a little toward the end of a busy service should mean you'll get chicken that's not yet been sold — but also not left to dry out under a hot lamp. Another time to visit for fresh chicken is first thing in the morning. Many Popeyes fans agreed on Reddit the early bird gets the freshest chicken, with one saying, "Opening for sure, or when it's super busy," and another adding, "Ideally order during peak times or first thing in the morning." However, if you visit later in the afternoon, you'll likely end up with chicken that's still perfectly fine to eat, just not fresh from the fryer. One person on Reddit said, "I normally go to Popeyes after 5 p.m., but 9/10 times, the chicken skin is barely crispy at best and actually soggy at worst, probably because it's been sitting there for hours."