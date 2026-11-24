Throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, eating at On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina was a staple for many Americans. At its peak, the chain boasted over 100 locations in the United States alongside a few global locations. But as of 2026, the former Tex-Mex restaurant juggernaut has completely shut down.

Like many nationwide chains, On The Border once seemed too big to fail. With table-side guacamole, a bar atmosphere, and sizzling fajitas, it turned dining out into an experience. People fell in love with the free chips and salsa, signature Tex-Mex comfort food, and of course, delicious speciality margaritas with generous serving sizes. So how did such a popular restaurant destination go from a suburban staple to a ghost of the past?

There's no simple answer for what happened to On The Border. As with so many interesting stories, the rise and fall of the Mexican Grill and Cantina is complicated. From increased competition to changing dining trends, the downfall of the once mighty Tex-Mex chain is a multifaceted cautionary tale for the restaurant industry.