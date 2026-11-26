Chain Restaurants You're Going To See Everywhere In 2027
You probably have your favorite nearby chain restaurant that's your go-to whenever you need a quick bite to eat or a weekend treat meal. But that routine could get a shakeup in 2027 as several brands have announced significant expansions coming up. That means your local area could be getting some new additions, giving you more choices when you're ready to dine out.
What can you expect to see opening near you? There are 12 major restaurant chains that are in the middle of experiencing major growth. From fast food to sit down menus, these establishments are poised to expand their footprint. Some are more established than others, so you may see some exciting surprises among the traditional favorites. You'll also see an assortment of geographic locations: Some are expanding beyond their original region into other parts of the country, while some bigger chains are growing overseas. Explore this list to see who's adding locations and where they're headed in 2027.
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle has been making a comeback over the last few years after a tumultuous period of a drop in food quality alongside rising prices. But a revitalized brand and a warm reception towards new menu items has made it the 40th most popular dining brand in the U.S. So it's no surprise that the Mexican quick-service chain is ready to take that success to even more areas.
In 2027, that means opening an additional 385 locations, which will be the most Chipotle restaurants opened in a one-year period since the chain opened. The vast majority of those will be located in North America, while up to 25 may be located abroad. These openings will bring the total number of Chipotle restaurants to over 4,200 —a 10% increase in just one year. So if you've ever wondered why you don't have a Chipotle closer to you, 2027 could be the year it opens the door in your neighborhood.
Chipotle isn't just showing up more in terms of how many locations it has. It's also focusing on adding Chipotlanes to new and existing restaurants. Instead of going inside and shuffling through the line to pick your burrito bowl toppings, the Chipotlane lets you pre-order online and then conveniently pick up your meal through a drive-thru window. The restaurant recently surpassed 1,500 locations with this feature, with even more to come in 2027.
Bojangles
Bojangles has been a staple for fried chicken in the Southeast for over 50 years, but continued growth is expanding that footprint beyond that core geographic region. The company hit the gas pedal over the last two years, bringing the total number of locations to nearly 900. The pace won't be quite as aggressive in 2027; while an official number hasn't been announced yet, it will be less than the 45 new locations opened in 2026.
The most interesting part about Bojangles' expansion plan is that it's focused on saturating existing markets instead of growing into completely new areas. The brand is less well-known outside of the South, so the goal is to solidify brand awareness by opening even more locations in states like Florida, Texas, Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and New York.
But instead of relying on classic menu items, like bone-in fried chicken, locations outside of Georgia and the Carolinas are more likely to feature boneless chicken tenders to go along with the famous biscuits. Not only does this menu swap appeal to younger diners who don't want to deal with bones, it also helps Bojangles franchise operators reduce cook times so customers can get in and out more efficiently.
CAVA
CAVA brings lighter Mediterranean fare to the fast-casual market, sprinting from one location to over 500 in just 10 years. The company has a goal to reach 1,000 locations by 2032, so you can expect significant annual growth in the years ahead. In 2026, CAVA planned to open as many as 78 restaurants.
An exact number hasn't been announced for 2027 yet, but CAVA expects to increase its number of units by 16%. As many as 30% of these locations will focus on entering entirely new areas. The restaurant originated in the Washington, DC area, so it has already built up a significant presence on the East Coast. Its new geographic footprint is largely in the Midwest. In other areas where there are some CAVA locations, the brand will focus on increasing density.
Customers appreciate CAVA's commitment to value, with meal options starting as low as $10.56. CAVA mirrors Chipotle's walk-through line, where you can build your own bowl, salad, or pita with your chosen protein, toppings, and spreads. That ability to customize dinner without spending too much makes CAVA an exciting option for new markets, especially for people who want a convenient, healthier dining experience.
Chili's
The Chili's resurgence is real, thanks to its viral mozzarella sticks, margaritas, and a witty social media presence. Plus, the chain has managed to keep an attractive value menu that actually competes with fast food restaurants. That staying power has resulted in quarterly same-store sales growth over more than 10% and a 6% traffic increase. All of these factors contribute heavily to the Chili's growth plan for 2027.
At the end of 2026 (the restaurant's first fiscal quarter), it opened six restaurants in just a few months. And, moving forward, the company plans to open 20 to 30 new locations annually over the next two years — hoping to meet a goal of 2% to 3% unit growth annually. The focus will be on several specific geographic areas: Washington state, Florida, Texas, California, and the southern mid-Atlantic states of the Carolinas, Georgia, Virginia, and Washington, DC.
If you see a new Chili's enter your neighborhood, get ready to enjoy nostalgic items rather than a revamped menu. Restaurant leadership says that its current lineup is working, so there's no reason to change the fundamentals contributing to more than 1,640 locations. That means plenty of Triple Dippers to satiate your craving!
Cheesecake Factory
Before the Cheesecake Factory became what it is today, it was actually a bakery that sold its desserts to other restaurants, and its signature cheesecake was inspired by a recipe in a Detroit newspaper. Crazier still? It was the owner's son who got the ball rolling for what it would become. He simply wanted a place to showcase his mother's skills. That idea has since grown a little.
Now, Cheesecake Factory's geographic footprint is getting as big as its menu. Playing off the 26 for '26 strategy, which matched the number of new restaurants to the year, there are 27 new locations on the list for 2027. The restaurant has been performing well, getting a 9.5% traffic increase in the third quarter of 2026.
So what's been working for The Cheesecake Factory? Leadership attributes it to three primary factors. The first is some popular new menu items, including chicken and waffle skewers and double smash cheese burger bites. The Cheesecake Factory app also now includes a rewards program with special perks, like exclusive table reservations, a slice of cake on your birthday, and ongoing rewards.
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's has built a sizable following around a short menu (there are only five combos if you include the Kids Combo). Nonetheless, you may start to follow the crowd yourself if you're a fan of things like chicken fingers, classic crinkle-cut fries, and Texas toast. The restaurant has not only mastered these, but it's crafted its own signature sauce that's so good you'll be dipping everything you order in it.
Unsurprisingly, this Louisiana-born chain is doing so well it had a number of openings on its November 2026 schedule alone, including one in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. As 2027 materializes, Raising Cane's hopes of winning gold in the chicken Olympics may come to fruition. It's opening up a third location in Knoxville, Tennessee, and also has eyes on Charlotte, Napa, and Rohnert Park in 2027. Timing is still up in the air, but Austell, Georgia, Colonie, New York, and West Manchester Township, Pennsylvania, are on the list for a late 2027 or 2028 opening.
The only states without a Raising Cane's at this point are Maine, Montana, North Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming. With such aggressive expansion, this probably won't last for much longer. On top of its U.S. locations, international expansion is also on the agenda, with a London opening set for early next year.
McDonald's
Expect to see even more of those golden arches in the near future. McDonald's is close to reaching its 50,000 restaurants goal. It originally wanted to reach that milestone by 2027, but the economy slowed it down and it had to adapt by a year. It now hopes to reach 50,000 by the end of 2028, but to do that it will need to add 8,000 more restaurants in the next two years.
That's a lot of burgers and fries. In fact, it's growing so rapidly that it opened up almost 2,275 locations globally just last year. While the economy hasn't helped any, McDonald's has been on the offensive with the McDonald's McValue menu. It added more choices to the Under $3 menu, and now offers a $4 Breakfast Meal Deal, which comes with a Sausage McMuffin or Sausage Biscuit, hash brown, and a small premium roast coffee to help get you going for the day.
Obviously, McDonald's knows its customers are more budget conscious right now. As a result, it's pivoted to give them more options, and those options are, in turn, fueling its growth. While it would be insincere to say it's running its own race, its 50,000 goal is making both its shareholders happy and the public, too, with all of the deals they're throwing their way.
El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco started in Sinaloa, Mexico and five years later opened up its first restaurant in the United States in 1975. If you've been there, you know that its signature dish is the citrus-marinated chicken cooked over an open flame. Order it with tortillas, get it stuffed in a burrito, or simply have it thrown in a bowl with sides. If it sounds too good to be a fast food chain, many would agree with you. While you can speed through the drive-thru during your lunch break, it's also a nice place to sit down with the family.
El Pollo Loco is opening 25 to 30 restaurants in 2027, which is about a 50% increase from its 2026 goals. Its foundation has arguably been in California, but two-thirds of the new locations in 2027 are expected to be outside of the Golden State. Better still, its first New York location is slated to open in Queens around June, and it plans to open 15 more in the New York area over the next five years. Perhaps the Big Apple will help get it a foothold for the rest of the East Coast.
It's not just expanding its locations. El Pollo Loco is also expanding its menu. Grilled chicken sandwiches are on the way, as are crunchy salads and wraps.
Texas Roadhouse
You might think Texas Roadhouse started in Texas, but it actually started in Indiana. Founded in Clarksville in 1993, the affordable, Texas-style steakhouse food has filled many bellies over the years. Maybe it's the freshly hand-cut steaks, maybe it's the ribs, or maybe it's the delicious sides, but Texas Roadhouse has not only earned its right to stay, it's earned its right to spread and expand across the U.S.
For 2027, Texas Roadhouse is mirroring its 2026 growth by opening an additional 35 restaurants. However, that amount includes three brands: Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers. Bubba's 33 is a sport's-style restaurant known for its burgers and pizzas, while Jaggers is a fast-food, all Americana chain. Collectively, all three generated about $1.6 billion in sales last year.
With such strong growth and sales, it's not surprising that Americans won't be the only ones to enjoy this chain. Expect to also see it in Japan and Vietnam in the near future.
In 2026, Texas Roadhouse added Chicken Alfredo Pasta to select locations, but in 2027 that addition is expected to be offered chainwide with its spring menu. It's a nice addition for the family members who aren't necessarily huge meat fans.
First Watch
First Watch knows its target audience and it knows them well. Operating daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., it feeds the group of people who work the first shift of the day. Because you may have started work right at midnight, it will feed you breakfast, brunch, or lunch no matter what time you go in.
The restaurant began in 1983 in Pacific Grove, California, as a simple cafe where you could order a healthy avocado toast, eggs Benedict, or get salad or sandwich from the lunch menu. Because it's such a convenient place to eat, First Watch has grown steadily over the years. Yes, its slowing down unit growth compared to 2026, but it still plans to open 55 new restaurants in 2027. That's an 8% increase, which is no small feat. In the past five years alone the chain has grown by 246 restaurants.
First Watch is connecting to expanded audiences with a larger digital footprint. It recently introduced a new app called Sun on the Run. Only active Monday through Friday, customers can get access to a new exclusive menu to make their first meal of the day a little more exciting. One of the options is The Banger, which is a folded egg, avocado, and bacon sandwich served on a brioche bun.
Starbird
Starbird started in the San Francisco area in 2016 as a crispy chicken fast-casual restaurant. Like other restaurants that specialize in chicken, Starbird has built a menu that puts its chicken to work in several ways. It gives diners a few savory options, from salads and sandwiches to wings and tenders. Get a basket of chicken tenders with a savory dipping sauce, or opt to have your chicken on top of a healthy salad. With such a crowd pleasing menu, Starbird has been doing nothing but growing.
Texas is the next big move. Expanding from the Bay Area to Texas, Starbird is adding 36 new restaurants to Houston, Austin, and San Antonio via franchising. It's also adding to its Washington state presence with 15 upcoming locations. The first Texas openings are expected to land in 2027, with the rest following soon thereafter.
Starbird's website lists franchises for sale in new states of Oregon, Nevada, and Florida and room for growing, existing markets in Illinois, Colorado, and Arizona. This is a franchise that's looking to expand and grow aggressively.
Despite all of its growth, Starbird hasn't announced any major menu changes, but that's probably because its 2026 fall menu is still turning heads. It recently offered a limited-time honey chili crisp that it combined with it's signature Nashville spice blend. This sweet heat with a dash of ginger option has many diners asking for it to be a new signature item.
Dillas Quesadillas
Dillas Quesadillas opened in 2013 with one simple goal: Instead of a burger drive-thru, why not a quesadilla one? With quesadillas grilled to order, diners can order such signature quesadillas as the Lone Star or the Hot Hatch. You can also build your own.
And, if you're truly hungry, you can order a Gorilla-sized quesadilla, which effectively doubles the size of your quesadilla. All options come with fries and a drink. If just reading about all of that made you hungry, you're far from alone. Business is going well for Dillas Quesadillas, and they're now opening the door to franchising in multiple states.
Louisiana is already sold out, while opportunities are currently available in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. The owners have gone slow and steady implementing systems and processes which should lead to an explosion of growth in the not so distant future.
As it prepares to grow, though, Dillas Quesadillas has pared down its menu. It's gone from 10 signature dishes to six so it can simplify ordering and speed up service. It also mirrors how a majority of its customers actually order. With data informed decisions and a growth mindset, Dillas Quesadillas may be coming to a town near you much sooner than you think.