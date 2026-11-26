Chipotle has been making a comeback over the last few years after a tumultuous period of a drop in food quality alongside rising prices. But a revitalized brand and a warm reception towards new menu items has made it the 40th most popular dining brand in the U.S. So it's no surprise that the Mexican quick-service chain is ready to take that success to even more areas.

In 2027, that means opening an additional 385 locations, which will be the most Chipotle restaurants opened in a one-year period since the chain opened. The vast majority of those will be located in North America, while up to 25 may be located abroad. These openings will bring the total number of Chipotle restaurants to over 4,200 —a 10% increase in just one year. So if you've ever wondered why you don't have a Chipotle closer to you, 2027 could be the year it opens the door in your neighborhood.

Chipotle isn't just showing up more in terms of how many locations it has. It's also focusing on adding Chipotlanes to new and existing restaurants. Instead of going inside and shuffling through the line to pick your burrito bowl toppings, the Chipotlane lets you pre-order online and then conveniently pick up your meal through a drive-thru window. The restaurant recently surpassed 1,500 locations with this feature, with even more to come in 2027.